After a five-year hiatus from the music scene, internationally acclaimed Nigerian-French singer Asa recently made a comeback by gracing various music festival stages, including the Bassline Fest in Joburg last month and the Zakifo Music Festival that ended on June 1. Her return is marked by her soon-to-be released album, The Beginning, which follows her 2014 album Bed Of Stones, and is said to reflect her state after enduring a relationship breakup.

To build up the excitement, the star has released her single, also titled The Beginning, which she said is the real representation of the beginning in the album and the new journey.

“I think the voice remains the same, but the music around me was more daring than what you’ve had with previous Asa.

“To produce this album, I went somewhere I’ve never gone before, a place where I was a bit more playful and very colourful with my melodies and lyrics as a songwriter. And judging by what I have produced, I think I’ve grown.”

“I have bared my heart again more in this offering and I think it is more introspective this time around,” she said.

Asa, full name Asa Bukola Elemide, said this album was not like the previous ones, where she would look to worldly issues for inspiration, but instead focused on her life’s journey in the past three years, what happened in her past relationship, coupled with the influences she has seen around her.

“I am hoping that these songs can serve as medicine to people who are going through stuff. This is music that uplifts, that offers a little bit more dancing and these are songs that still carry the Asa brand and elements.”

“With my music this time around I went a little bit more hip hop. I mixed the organics sounds - which is the live musicians playing in the studios, strings and orchestra - and brought in a lot of samplings.”

Asa described her music career as a calling that she had followed from a young age and never veered from wanting to do anything else but music.

The influence came from the many artists she admires, whose music had an effect on people, “how their music had soul, how it was a living thing and fans could listen to years after. I really admired what these people did to people and that is what I wanted to achieve.

“Coming from a place where whatever song I sing, it had to have purpose.”

And having achieved this goal over the years, without changing who she is due to industrial pressures, she counts that as her top fulfilment.

“I mean with all the pressures going on now in the industry, you must really be stupid as an artist to try and remain original and stay different. You really must be going out of your mind,” she said.

“But even with that, that’s the one thing that I have been proud of - not bowing down to pressures, never to lose sight of where I want to go and take my music to.

“And that is why with every album, no matter where I go, I must always bring it home, with my mother tongue, Yoruba, and with stories.

“Home is what made me and that alone has offered me a differentiating factor as I travel the world. That is what I have seen with greats such as Bob Marley and many others.”

Although she does not confirm when the album will be released, she promised never to leave the scene for that long again.

“Producing this album, I also realised how important it is that when people hold you in high standard, that you never disappoint them. And that is what I wanted to do with my work.”