Picture: DJ Naves/Twitter

Johannesburg - Gagasi FM is livid at the news that the Kings Of The Weekend will be joining Metro FM next Monday.



In a statement, Gagasi FM expressed unhappiness that the SABC had again snatched it's prime time talent in the space of a few months.





This follows former breakfast host Mzokhona “Mzokoloko” Gumede moving to Ukhozi FM earlier this year.





The Kings of The Weekend - which consists of DJ Naves and DJ Sphectacula, are the latest on air talents to ditch the KZN commercial radio station for the public broadcaster.





“Gagasi FM has noted that this is the second occasion in less than 6 months that an SABC station has targeted Gagasi FM’s primetime talent in the middle of their contracts and in a hastily manner.





“Nevertheless, Gagasi FM has consistently displayed its ability to groom and to identify talent, and actions by SABC radio stations over the past few months seem to affirm this,”the radio station said in a statement.





Gagasi FM voiced displeasure at the sudden departure of their on air talent and said:





“Gagasi FM have engaged with the presenters about the premature termination of their contracts, their departure from the station and the legal implications of their contractual obligations to Gagasi FM.





“The station is in the process of finalising its line-up in response to the sudden departure of Sphe and Naves,” said the station.





The Kings of The Weekend are expected to host their final show on Gagasi FM on Friday before turning up at Auckland Park for the newly branded Kings Suite afternoon drive.





They will take over from Mo Flava’s The Drive. Mo Flava has been moved to breakfast, to replace DJ Fresh.





Meanwhile, Gagasi FM said DJ Sonic would in the meantime, join Nomfundo Clarissa for their afternoon drive show from Monday.





“An announcement will be made about the future of the afternoon drive show in due course,” said the station.



