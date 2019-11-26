Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at the Nubian Festival this coming December

The annual Nubian Festival strives to put together an eclectic festival that represents Africa’s authenticity through music.

This year is no different, and the artists lined up to perform are known for being boldly African, which also translates in their music. The likes of Amanda Black, Ringo Madlingozi, The Soil, Judith Sephuma and Thandiswa ‘King Tha” Mazwai will be sharing a stage at the Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort, Hartbeespoort, North West Province on December 15, 2019.

Mazwai said cultural representation had always been important in South Africa because of a history of the great erasure of African cultures, belief and knowledge systems.

“Growing up with media that had very little representation in terms of black women, I felt that as someone who would be quite visible, it was important for me to represent an Afrocentric aesthetic while media expected black women to assimilate to a white standard of beauty,” she said.

Songstress Lira joins a powerful lineup of performers at the Nubian Music Festival this coming December.

Festival director Mpho Mathope said the festival encouraged families to go back to their roots, share their positive values, become aware of their self-worth, fight and restore their pride and take their rightful place as equals in an ever contrasting world.

“Festivals like these strive to provide an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to come together to achieve the goals of cultural understanding.

“They create a platform where people can feel free to engage with other traditions and their respective ‘tradition bearers’ and provide an opportunity for audiences to participate, learn, conclude business deals, dance, sing and interact with each other with acceptance and dignity,” she said.