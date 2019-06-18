Johannesburg - Day one of the much anticipated Castle Lite Unlock concert went down with a bang on Monday night, with American rapper Meek Mill shutting it down at the TicketPro Dome. He was supported by some of Mzansi’s biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest and AKA with his band.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, set the stage on fire at the TicketPro Dome, in Johannesburg, after being unlocked as the second big act of the two day gig.

Tuesday night will see revellers party up for Day two of the event. American singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer Post Malone, is expected to perform tonight at the TicketPro Dome, with local acts such as Nasty C and Tyla Yaweh also expected to perform tonight.

Meek Mill, the ‘Going Bad’ hitmaker, hyped the crowd at the Dome by performing his newest songs and some of his older tracks such as ‘Litty’, ‘All Eyes On Me’ and the ‘Thrillest’.

He released his latest album titled ‘Championships’ last November.

Driving into the Dome, Meek Mill took to Instagram to show his blue lights motorcade and described it as ‘presidential’ escort.







He took to Twitter to express his excitement, weeks before he landed, speaking about his debut performance on the African continent, saying: “it’s official I’m finally coming to Africa! I know it’s gonna be crazy”.

On the cold stage, Shane Eagle, Boity, Moozlie, Riky Rick and Rouge were among the other performers to blaze that stage.

International radio personality Sway Calloway, host of the popular Sway In The Morning show, hosted a much anticipated cypher with the hottest freestylers. Moozlie won the hearts of many as she participated alongside J Molly and The Big Hash among others.



The Castle Lite Unlocks event was all about promoting local hip-hop artists, culture, empowering women in hip-hop and bringing fans closer to the much loved international acts for a vibrant mixture of sounds.

The Sunday Independent