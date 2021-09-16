Relebogile Mabotja’s sizzling talk show Unpacked makes its return to the small screens this coming Monday on S3. The third season follows two successful seasons that unpacked diverse topics like Satanism, and living with bipolar disorder among others, with some topics getting viewers talking on the social streets. The third season promises to continue on the same trajectory of thought-provoking conversations led by multi award-winning media personality and businesswoman, Relebogile Mabotja.

'I'm honoured to be invited again into the homes of millions of South Africans daily as we unpack various topics that affect citizens from all walks of life,’ she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better reception to the first two seasons and look forward to more stories reflective of what’s actually happening in people’s lives and the world we live in.” Season 3 promises topics that range from a black monk, people who suffer amnesia, dealing with paralysis, growing up as a street kid, living with a murderer and much more.