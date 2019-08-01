Johannesburg - TV show Uzalo has again topped the most watched show in South Africa, surpassing the 10 million viewers mark in June.

The June 21 show had 10 129 851 viewers, according to the most recent data released by Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) for the month of June.

Using TV viewership figures for the month of June, the TAMS show that SABC 1’s Uzalo, was still the countries single most watched TV show.

The show airs on weekdays between 8.30pm and 9pm and is produced by Stained Glass TV Production.

It was followed in second by Generations: The Legacy, which peaked at 9.2 million viewers on June 18, Skeem Saam was third with 8.2 million viewers on June 11.

e.TV’s Scandal remains in the fourth position despite losing over 800 000 viewers, with 5.9 million viewers on June 5 and SABC 2’s Muvhango was fifth with 5.2 million viewers on June 20.

Most Watched in SA (across all TV channels)

Uzalo 10 129 851 SABC 1

Generations: The Legacy 9 275 255 SABC 1

Skeem Saam 8 246 131 SABC 1

Scandal 5 954 819 e.TV

Muvhango 5 667 440 SABC 2





Most Watched On DSTV

The Queen 1 463 731 Mzansi Magic

Our Perfect Wedding 1 060 035 Mzansi Magic

Date My Family 885 606 Mzansi Magic

Isibaya 835 030 Mzansi Magic

Uthando Nesthembu 813 036 Mzansi Magic

Most Watched on e.TV

Scandal 5 954 819

Imbewu: The Seed 4 803 951

Rhythm City 4 287 210

Jurassic World 3 175 545

Toy Story 3 2 714 880





Most Watched on SABC 1

Uzalo 10 129 851

Generations: The Legacy 9 275 255

Skeem Saam 8 246 131

Nyan Nyan 4 843 891

Xhosa News 4 758 472





Most Watched on SABC 2

Muvhango 5 667 440

7De Laan 2 903 796

Music 2 821 657

Nuus 1 730 862

Giyani 1 652 151





Most Watched on SABC 3

Total AFCON 2019: Ivory Coast v RSA 2 006 164

Total AFCON 2019: Namibia v RSA 1 819 856

Total AFCON 2019: Nigeria vs RSA 1 019 724

Isidingo: The Need 1 004 109

Soccer Wrap 909 362

View the whole report, according to TAMS, click here.