Lebo M and John Kani at the South African premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at country club at Auckland Park; Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Disney’s famed animation The Lion King celebrated its 25th anniversary by releasing its long-awaited live-action movie on riday. The African-inspired tale follows Simba’s journey of self-discovery after the gruesome death of his father, Mufasa. Years later, a grown-up Simba returns to the pride to dethrone his killer uncle, Scar.

And while most of the film’s voice-over artists hail from Hollywood, namely Beyoncé Knowles, Donald Glover and James Earl Jones, our very own jewel - John Kani - raises the flag high in the significant supportive role of Rafiki, an old mandrill who serves the Pride Lands with wisdom.

Speaking to Kani, 75, about this production, he conceded that the retake of the The Lion King, along with other African-inspired films, was proof of the very high commercial viability of African content in the film-making industry.

Although he had worked in many notable international productions, the weight and legacy of this particular film brought deep honour and privilege, said Kani.

“There was a time all over the world when characters had to be the race they’ve been written in. That was the time when minority groups in America and Europe, among other places, felt marginalised by the writers who create these stories that exclude them. That is when Hollywood and the international world at large took the decision to include appropriate actors for appropriate roles,” said the celebrated playwright.

“That was the time when borders were removed in the realm of storytelling and Hollywood knew now that you can’t tell African stories through the mouths of non-Africans,” he added.

That shift also made it possible to tell authentic and powerful stories that represented Africans accurately, propelling Kani to influence how Africa is perceived.

“You will only see me in movies that celebrate Africa, humanity and speaks to who I am.

Beyoncé voices Nala in The Lion King. Picture: Instagram

And I found The Lion King did exactly that, narrating Africa’s pride and excellence, all reflected right through the film, and that is why it has been able to carve such a legacy,” said Kani.

“Gone are the days where people think of Africa as just animals with the cross-pollination of crafts. We are able to present all the elements that make up Africa. This (film) presents Africa in its authentic vision from the perspective of people who live in this continent. We have to appreciate how we’ve opened up this continent to be part of the global community,” said the busy father of seven and grandfather of eight, who was recently also featured in another international film, Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

Joining the conversation, The Lion King’s music producer and composer Lebo M said the entire world was ready for Africa.

“It has always been about what we need to deliver to the world. What quality, with absolute consistency, do we deliver in our products, skills, composing etc. It has always been the other way round, where in the next 25-years we need to always be on the ready mode,” said Lebo M.

He counts himself blessed to have witnessed the evolution of such a legendary film that has bridged gaps around the world and corrected ignorant views about who we are. And the next 25 years will be even greater.