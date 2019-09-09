The annual Nubian Music Festival will be graced by eight of Mzansi's powerful musical acts this coming December. From left to right: J'Something and Dr Dada of Micasa, Theo Kgosinkwe, Mo-T, Nhlanhla Nciza, Buhlebendalo "Soil Sister" Mda, Luphindo "Master P" Ngxanga and Ntsika "Fana-tastic" Ngxanga.

The fast growing Nubian festival that celebrates all things Afro-centric including music, comedy and food launched its third installment with a bang last Wednesday.

The Maslow Hotel in Sandton hosted an intimate gathering of guests who came to witness the announcement of this year’s line-up. Comedians Shampoonizer (real name Thapelo Seemise) and Sammy “Sammy Fever” Mashabane, kept the audience in stitches as MCs.

This exhilarating three-day cultural festival is set to take place from December 13 to 16, at the Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort on the banks of the Hartbeespoort Dam, in the North West province.

Fans can expect to be serenaded by Mzansi’s finest artists, among them Lira, Mi Casa, Thandiswa Mazwai, Judith Sephuma, Ringo Madlingozi, Amanda Black, Mafikizolo and The Soil.

Soweto-born threesome, The Soil, delivered a stellar performance giving guests a taste of what they can expect in December. Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza looked effortlessly elegant in preppy casuals. Mi Casa band, J’Something, Mo-T and Dr Duda also added some star quality to the announcement event.

The Soil names Ntsika "Fana-tastic" Ngxanga, Buhlebendalo "Soil Sister" Mda and Luphindo "Master P" Ngxanga. PIC: Supplied



Last year’s host and Moja Love presenter Penny Lebyane, stood out in a stunning African print dress. As one of the MCs, she introduced some of the evening’s performances.

Commenting on the festival, The Soil’s Buhle Mda said, “When you think Nubian, you think Africa. I’m proud to be part of such a unique festival that celebrates Africa and our roots and also to perform alongside an incredible calibre of musicians.”

Once all the formalities were wrapped up, the DJ pumped some old school sounds and got the party started - ending a proudly South African evening on a high.