Ace Magashule remains mum on ’step aside’

Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has remained mum amid consultations with former party leaders and ahead of the National Working Committee on Monday to discuss the step aside issue.

The party’s NWC is expected to collate lists of party members affected by the step aside resolution.

Magashule faces 21 charges of fraud and corruption related to his tenure as Free State Premier over a R255-million tender.

Magashule met with former President Thabo Mbeki and ex-deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, on Friday, as part of his consultation process.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party has a National Working Committee meeting on Monday and would only deal with several reports relating to the step aside resolution matter.

"We have communicated that the NEC will only know through the NWC when the ruling party meets, get briefed on what has happened and get reports,” said Mabe.

The NWC meeting on Monday will be followed by the NEC meeting on Saturday.

Magashule, former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, former Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, ANC KwaZulu Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu, ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza and many other ANC prominent leaders of the party have been charged with corruption and other charges.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said he does not think that Magashule would step down from his position.

“I don’t think Magashule will step aside. He is aware the party is divided on this matter and that affords him more space to push back against the implementation of the resolution. When the Yengeni matter was dealt with in the ANC the party was not as divided as it is now. There was then a sense of coherence of leadership within the ANC,” said Mathekga.

SACP General-Secretary Blade Nzimande, speaking at the Cosatu rally yesterday, said they welcomed the latest decisions and actions taken by the ANC to deal with corruption and factionalism within its own ranks.

“The SACP, Cosatu and all the democratic forces must unite in support of the decisive stance by the ANC to deal with corruption. However, at the same time we must remain vigilant that those who find themselves in a corner do not try to weaponise the struggle against corruption to manufacture lies and baseless allegations as part of their fight-back strategy. Such tactics are used to try and undermine the determination of the ANC to implement its resolutions,” said Nzimande.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said corrupt organizations cannot wage and win struggles. She emphasized the need to fight corruption.

“The NEC meeting on 26-29 March, 2021, reaffirmed the resolutions of the 54th national conference on fighting crime and corruption and on credibility and integrity, as well as decisions of NEC meetings on 28 - 30 August and 6-9 December 2020 on the implementation of these resolutions.

“The NEC resolved that these resolutions of the 54th national conference must be implemented in line with the guidelines and procedures adopted by the NEC at its meeting on 13-14 February 2021,” she said.

Sunday Independent