ANC fills Mbombela stadium to the brim despite doubts

The start of the week was plagued by doubts about whether the ANC would fill Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga for President Cyril Ramaphosa's much-anticipated January 8 announcement. The ANC had stated that they expected over 40,000 people to fill Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, with an overflow of people planned.

Scores of buses ferrying members from across different provinces were packed around Mbombela stadium where there was a buzz and live activities. The party's top seven were also present for the celebration, which drew the attention of many South Africans. Ramaphosa delivered his addresses, touching on a string of crucial subjects that most South Africans were eager to give attention to.

This included load shedding, cross-border security, corruption, crime, gender-based violence, zama zamas, and Palestine, among many other burning subjects. He also paid tribute to some of the esteemed people that South Africa lost in 2023. “During 2023, we dipped our revolutionary banner in honour of the memory of Comrades Mosie Moola, Pule Thathe, Stephanie Kemp, Mbulelo Musi, Lawrence Khuzwayo, Tiego Moseneke, Chris Matlhako, Blanche La Guma, Essop Pahad, Marhooma Khatija Cachalia, Noganiwe “Antie” Nyathela, Junaid Pahad, Sally Motlana, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Amos, and Betty Gumede, Sello Molibeli, Zoliswa Funiselo, Mluleki Aubrey Mali, Ntombizodwa Dorris Sikhosana, Billy Masetlha, Joe Mpsisi, David Niddrie, Blanco Mabaso, Mogolodi “Corra” Dikgacwi, Klaas de Jonge, Buyiswa Nomngcayi-Bulawa, Harry Belafonte, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, Matshidiso Segale, Paul Lekgwape, Regina Pelonomi Mahne.