Apology for 'Change rests on Ramaphosa' article









For the record. In the article ‘Change rests on Ramaphosa’ published in the Sunday Independent on Sunday, October 13, 2019, we stated that: “Chief Justice said that he had actually caused some research to be done to establish the extent of gender imbalance in superior courts and to find ways and means to install gender parity within the judiciary, but did not furnish any explicit details on the matter”. The chief justice did give some details on the research he commissioned. The chief justice is quoted as saying: “I prefer to leave it to the one who bears the constitutional responsibility and that is the president. It is not open to me to vouch for anybody. Let the president decide who he believes is the right person to nominate for that position. It’s up to him.”

Although the statement is not incorrect but the context in which his response is used creates an impression that the Chief Justice abdicated his role in this regard to the President, when that is not the case.

The chief justice presented the 2018/2019 annual report, not the 2019/2019 report as reported.

The article states that the Chief Justice’s term ends in 2023.

The Chief Justice was appointed a Judge of the Constitutional Court in October 2009 and elevated to the position of the Chief Justice in September 2011.

His term of office in the constitutional court would run from the time of original appointment to the apex court, not from when he was elevated to chief justice.

The Sunday Independent regrets the errors and apologises to the chief justice for any embarrassment caused to him and his office.