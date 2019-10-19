For the record.
In the article ‘Change rests on Ramaphosa’ published in the Sunday Independent on Sunday, October 13, 2019, we stated that:
“Chief Justice said that he had actually caused some research to be done to establish the extent of gender imbalance in superior courts and to find ways and means to install gender parity within the judiciary, but did not furnish any explicit details on the matter”.
The chief justice did give some details on the research he commissioned.
The chief justice is quoted as saying: “I prefer to leave it to the one who bears the constitutional responsibility and that is the president. It is not open to me to vouch for anybody. Let the president decide who he believes is the right person to nominate for that position. It’s up to him.”