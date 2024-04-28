Arrest is a weapon to fight political battle, says family of Magashule’s former PA

THE family of Moroadi Cholota, former personal assistant (PA) to Ace Magashule, believes her arrest is being used as a weapon to fight the political battle between the former Free State Premier and ANC factions. The family said this started after Cholota refused to sign a pre-drafted affidavit to become a state witness in the R225 million asbestos corruption case against Magashule, business mogul Edwin Sodi and his 16 co-accused.

Cholota’s uncle, Nyembezi Cholota, who spoke on behalf of the family, said this was after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced that she would be a state witness without consulting her. Cholota was arrested by the United States (US) authorities last week; she has been studying there since 2020. Her arrest came after she allegedly backtracked on her agreement to testify against the former ANC secretary-general.

The NPA announced that processes towards her extradition back to South Africa would start as soon as possible. Cholota will appear in court alongside Magashule and his co-accused, where they face more than 70 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. Nyembezi said Cholota has been harassed in political battles for years, adding that her arrest was absurd and sounded illegal.

He said this was not her first arrest. “They detained her in 2023, and we did not know her whereabouts for about a week. They later released her after two weeks, giving no clear theory as to why she was retained,” said Nyembezi. “Our daughter is clearly being used to fight the political battle between the former Premier of the Free State and a faction of the ANC,” he added.

Magashule echoed the sentiments, saying this was true and the family was right. He said her arrest was because she indicated that she was not a state witness after she was allegedly forced to testify against him. “This is harassment and intimidation. They are also destroying her future because she is studying. The family is right, and she has been abused while she is alone there,” he said. Magashule added that he was also aware that the NPA has been forcing people to sign pre-affidavits to testify against him.

“We are compiling this, and we will soon expose them,” said Magashule. ANC media liaison officer Bonnie Ramaila said she was working on the query and would revert back. NPA Free State spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said: “As a matter of principle, the NPA never wrestles in the media on issues relating to witnesses and evidence, especially when there is pending prosecution process relevant thereto. With regards to the allegations in your media query, we deny same and will let issues be ventilated in court.’’

Nyembezi said this was unfair to Cholota, who has been co-operating with law enforcement since the beginning of the allegations. He said Cholota even appeared before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. “She was then permitted by the Commission to go back to the US to complete her studies, which is what she has been doing there since 2020,” said Nyembezi. He said Cholota has been staying at the same address since 2020, proving that she is not a flight risk as this was the impression given by the South African authorities to the US.

“It is very ironic that all this abuse of power started after she refused to sign a pre-drafted affidavit regarding being a state witness on the asbestos case brought to her by South African authorities by the same NPA that announced her as a state witness on TV without consulting her. “As the family, we fear for her life, and we can’t take this anymore. She’s our daughter and would never run away from the law, nor would she lie under oath. She does not deserve any of this and neither do we. Political battles are getting in the way of our lives and we are tired,” Nyembezi said. The matter was postponed to June 14, this year, as per the request of the defence and a pre-trial conference in the Free State High Court last week.