Johannesburg Bitcoin Ekasi a non-profit organisation seeking to establish a bitcoin economy in Mossel Bay, South Africa, has opened the Bitcoin Ekasi Center. The purpose of the educational centre is to provide financial literacy and education to the local community, with a particular focus on the younger generation and the business community. The centre was co-founded by Hermann Vivier, who also co-founded the Surfer Kids Non-Profit founded in 2010, which is a 100% donation-based non-profit organisation (NPO) that works to create youth empowerment in impoverished and marginalised youths in Mossel Bay through character-building activities that teach commitment and dedication.

The Bitcoin centre is Vivier’s attempt to create a circular bitcoin economy in Mossel Bay’s JCC Camp township – a poverty-stricken community. According to The Bitcoin Manual, Bitcoin circular economy (BCE), runs on principle using bitcoin as their form of payment and unit of account. Instead of asking permission to transact or using custodial rails with third-party financial institutions that operate in tandem with state authorities, circular economies leverage Bitcoin to trade value for goods and services. Bitcoin Ekasi Center opened its doors educating youths from primary through secondary school, in a dedicated after-school program. Ekasi Bitcoin has educated 20 pupils, with the goal of doubling the numbers in the future.

The children will alternate their time between the Bitcoin Ekasi Center and The Surfer Kids. The curriculum is age dependent. For younger learners, the centre will focus on foundational maths and English skills. This groundwork is imperative before diving into financial topics. For the older groups, the plan will evolve into three essential questions: What is Bitcoin? How Bitcoin works. Why it is important. Bitcoin Ekasi has already onboarded 10 local businesses to bitcoin in the area. The education centre has already signed up at least 20 youths in just one week and has a goal of doubling its attendance soon.

The Bitcoin Ekasi Center is open to the public in the morning from Tuesday to Saturday. Luthando Ndabambi, a Bitcoin advocate and senior coach with Bitcoin Ekasi, is leading the educational efforts for any merchants and community members that are interested in learning about Bitcoin, with the goal of having a formal ongoing adult class. The centre expects initial training to focus on Bitcoin fundamentals, storage, red flags ,and use cases such as remittances, payments, and wealth preservation.

Vivier said: “We recently celebrated Bitcoin Ekasi’s first anniversary and it’s a surreal feeling to officially open the centre. During that time, I witnessed financial empowerment through Bitcoin – affecting seemingly unrelated social issues in positive ways. Through the Bitcoin Ekasi Center, I am honoured that our team will be able to grow this movement and inspire other communities to think differently about money.” Ray Youssef, founder and chief executive of Paxful (a peer-to-peer platform for buying and selling digital currencies) said: “Our society is based around money: who has it, how to get it, ways to grow it, what to do with it. For the millions of people who are unable to access banks and credit, Bitcoin is a real solution for them to be able to join those conversations. That’s why local education is vital and why Paxful is committed to Bitcoin’s purpose overprice. I’m immensely grateful to partner with Bitcoin Ekasi and get us one step closer to Bitcoin for the 100%.” Yusuf Nessary, Co-Founder, and Director of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation said: “In many communities, I have seen, first-hand, that Bitcoin means opportunity, a better chance at life. That all starts with education and we are proud to contribute to Bitcoin Ekasi’s efforts to empower a local community to take the reins on their financial future.”