LOYISO SIDIMBA and MANYANE MANYANE VOTERS are set to be spoilt for choice in next month’s national and provincial elections as a vast array of candidates made it to the three provisional lists for the May 29 polls.

From a boxing legend and retired soccer player to a musician and even a veteran politician who has included two of his children in his party’s lists, the variety is vast. Former International Boxing Federation junior welterweight and International Boxing Organisation welterweight champion, Lovemore Ndou, is standing as an independent candidate for the Limpopo provincial legislature, while ex-Orlando Pirates and Dynamos FC defender Tonic Chabalala is on the Action Alliance Development Party’s (AADP’s) national list. Also on the AADP’s national list is Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani who dumped the EFF in January 2020.

Controversial televangelist Bishop Bafana Zondo, who is accused of rape, has made it on former president Jacob Zuma’s newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party list. This is despite serious allegations against the leader of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries who is on trial in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for allegedly raping several women, many of who were church congregants. Zondo faces 10 counts of rape. He allegedly lured the victims into his office, under the pretence of praying for them, only to sexually assault and rape them.

African Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe, who has been an MP since 1994, is showing no signs of slowing down at 70 years of age. He; his son, 39-year-old Joshua; and daughter, Esther, 41, are among the candidates on the party’s list. Late IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s eldest son, Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, could also, like his father, become an MP as he is seventh on the party’s national list. The list of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation features ex-Hawks head Mthandazo Ntlemeza and his daughter, Anele.

Anele, a former police officer, is eligible to be a legislator despite having been convicted of intimidation and crimen injuria in 2019 for threatening to kill a fellow officer who was a complainant against her father. She was accused of corruption and defeating the ends of justice after the alleged mysterious disappearance of a docket. For intimidation, she was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, while for crimen injuria she was ordered to pay a R20 000 fine or face six months in jail, wholly suspended for six years. Under the Constitution, anyone who is convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment, without the option of a fine, is ineligible to be an MP. The disqualification ends five years after the sentence has been completed.

Former acting Tshwane mayor Abel Tau’s name appeared as a candidate for Build One South Africa and the Forum 4 Service Delivery. Tau was an acting Tshwane mayor for the DA and then a provincial secretary for Action SA before he was fired after internal investigations into sexual assault. Tau had allegedly made sexual advances on the wife of a fellow member during a drinking session.

This week, Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo announced that provisional indications showed that 70 political parties and 11 independents succeeded in submitting nominations, while 15 political parties were contesting all tiers of the elections. ”In total, there are over 14 903 candidates vying for 887 seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. In the nature of candidate nomination processes, there are disputes which the Electoral Court is seized with. These may marginally alter the number of contestants,” he said. The Electoral Court is expected to rule on Tuesday on the candidates whose nominations have been disputed.