City of Joburg Speaker slams SA politicians for supporting Palestine

CITY of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has launched an attack on South African politicians who have shown their allegiance to Palestine in the Middle East war against Israel, accusing them of being bought. In a video that went viral last week Makhubele is heard taking a swipe at ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa and his nemesis in politics, EFF president Julius Malema, among others, for declaring their support for Palestine. The two politicians, and their parties, have shown their solidarity with Palestine since the outbreak of the war more than a month ago by organising public pickets and donning the Palestinian symbolic scarf, citing historical ties with SA.

The two countries descended into a full-blown war, following a surprise attack from Gaza by the militant wing of Hamas on Israel soil, killing scores of Israelis. The next day Israel retaliated with rocket missiles into Palestinian territory, Gaza which has reportedly resulted in more than 8 000 people being killed. However, Makhubele in the video, which seems to be shot at a church, thanks the leaders of the Jewish Board of Deputies for attending and began her attack on Ramaphosa and Malema in a barrage of rants.

She did not mince her words that she and her party, COPE, were in full support of Israel in the war. “This congress of the people will stand with Israel. Do you know what is wrong with this nation? We forget. Lest we forget… it's easy for money to buy our politicians… to buy our pastors in the church. It's easy for us to forget and just wear scarves,” she said, seemingly referring to when Ramaphosa and the ANC addressed their members donned in Palestinian scarves. A few days later, the EFF and Malema marched to the Palestinian Embassy in Pretoria clad in similar scarves.

“We have heard a lot about Israel from a biblical perspective. It's important that we speak to the normal person and also to the politicians of this nation. “In this nation there is a rising generation that does not understand the contribution of the Jewish people in this nation. We have a generation of people that are wearing scarves because there is money attached behind it. “But they have forgotten where they came from. I looked through the history books. I have yet to find where Palestine is, how the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organisation) had contributed to the struggle,” Makhubele said.

She claimed that the Jewish people fought alongside former president Nelson Mandela, Albert Luthuli, Walter Sisulu and Chris Hani. “I'm waiting to hear about PLO and how they helped the people of SA… because the leader of the SA Communist Union was Leon Levy, the twin brother of Norman Levy. (They) were Jewish people who were fighting side by side with the liberation movement. “The history of SA was not written in Palestine and not fought (for) by Hamas but was fought by Jewish blood, the Jewish resources and the Jewish mothers and fathers.

“There were six signatories of the Freedom Charter and the sixth signatory was Leon… He signed the Freedom Charter. I want you to show me where Palestine is recorded as part of our history and the foundation of our democracy, because it's important that when times change, you don't forget who helped you in time of need. “It was a Jewish lawyer who chauffeured Mandela when (he) was arrested and taken to prison,” she said. Makhubele asserted that “serious” Jewish lawyers defended the nation at the time of apartheid.