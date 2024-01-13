Ehlanzeni ANC region boycotts Mbombela event over ‘stalled smart city project’

The Ehlanzeni region in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, has instructed its branches to boycott the January 8 celebrations taking place at the Mbombela Stadium. The party is celebrating its 112th anniversary on Saturday. However, one of the party’s regions has vowed not to participate in any activities of the upcoming national elections.

Considering that the Ehlanzeni municipality boasts about 8000 voters, this decision could be a huge blow to the party’s campaign. The disgruntled ANC members are accusing party officials of ignoring a multi-million rand smart city project that had been in limbo for years. According to residents of the region, Nkosi City was supposed to create jobs and improve living conditions.

ANC zonal election official Mandla Mhlanga said structures of the ANC in the region had resolved to boycott the January 8 activities until President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened in the matter. “We are not not going to participate in any activities of the ANC today or any other time until the president comes to see the Nkosi City development project that never got off the ground,” Mhlanga said. According to residents, the project was supposed to solve the problems of unemployment and poverty in the area, since they were policies of the party.

It was believed that the project would create more than 15 000 sustainable jobs. There is no hospital within 15km of the area. Mhlanga said: “Unemployment and inequalities would be a thing of the past if this project would have gone off the ground. We just don’t want more talk but we want action.”