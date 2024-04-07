Empowerment of women, should form basis for incoming government

THE basis of all election campaigning should include clear plans to uplift, empower and give women from all walks of life the rights they deserve. This is according to political activist and women’s empowerment advocate Dr Shelly da Costa, who believes it should also form the basis for who is voted into power when the country goes to the polls next month.

“For years, there has been promise after promise that women were being given their dues, yet not only are they not making it to the top unless they are followed by a cloud of scandal around them. What they say should inform voters on their decision come May 29.” She said women had been promised the carrot for years, but it had always been moved a step or two away from them. This had not only allowed patriarchy to persist, but it also affected the levels of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the country. “Until and unless the recognition that women are able, are important, are worthy, and not only because of the power they naturally have, the country will go for another 30 years talking about making steps to uplift them.”

Speaking ahead of the May 29 election, Dr Susan Mamabolo said the question asked before every election would always be whether the country was ready for a woman president. “We have seen one deputy president, our female ministers are always tainted at some point in their political career, and while this is not the direct cause of GBV, it sure does feed into the minds of the people on the ground, who do not see women as worthy of being given the main seat at the table,” Mamabolo said. And, she added, there was need, even when political parties made promises, that these become reality.

She cited an analysis of political parties’ commitments on gender equality in 33 African countries, which showed there was a significant lack of political will and disconnect between parties’ written commitments and the existence of measures to implement these commitments. “Some, in South Africa and Africa as a whole have spoken on it, but studies showed a lack of mechanisms to implement promises made during the campaign process and what also went into manifesto.” The perpetuation of patriarchy in many countries made it seem as if women were too emotional, too soft, and prone to fits of weakness when they were charged with important political responsibility.

She said this gave way, inevitably, to how women were treated across the spectrum. “Look at the country now and tell me which woman that has held a powerful position has not had a rumour of sleeping her way to the top, being bribed with the gifts women are known to love, or been bullied in institutions where the majority were men.” The United Nations, in speaking on the positioning of women in politics, said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which forms the basis of bills of rights included in many national constitutions, enshrines the entitlement of all persons to non-discrimination, including on the basis of gender.

“Women’s political participation and representation is not only a fundamental human right, but is an indispensable key for sustainable development and democracy. Women are clearly entitled to participate and represent themselves in processes and institutions where decisions that affect their lives are made,” said Mamabolo. According to UN Women: “All the landmark international agreements and commitments acknowledge and stipulate the need to redress gender inequalities and eradicate all forms of discrimination against women of all ages in all spheres of life, including women’s participation and representation in positions of power and decision-making at all levels.” The principles of the right to equality and the prohibition of discrimination, which are the basis of gender equality and women’s political participation and representation in politics and decision making, were enshrined in the United Nations Charter.