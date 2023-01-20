Eskom’s potential move raises eyebrows

The intentions are part of a resolution adopted by the African National Congress (ANC) at its national elective conference in December. The party had decided to evaluate and move SOEs to operate in specific economic sectors and be overseen by the relevant government departments. Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa jumped into tackling the country’s electricity crisis with a daring plan for Eskom. The president revealed intentions to move the state-owned enterprise (SOE) to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE) portfolio from the Department of Public Enterprises during an address in Mangaung.

Story continues below Advertisement

The intentions are part of a resolution adopted by the African National Congress (ANC) at its national elective conference in December. The party had decided to evaluate and move SOEs to operate in specific economic sectors and be overseen by the relevant government departments. “It is a clear mandate from (the) conference,” Ramaphosa said. “The resolution will be implemented,” and the government will decide how and when it will be done. Eskom’s energy crisis led the ANC-led government to wash its hands of its consistent issues of power supply, poor infrastructure and alleged corruption and sabotage. The country has been plunged into darkness following the power utility’s announcement of stage 6 power cuts until further notice.

Some analysts and politicians found that the proposal signalled a possible disbandment of the Department of Public Enterprises. They also saw it as a vote of no confidence in Minister Pravin Gordhan, whose boss may be losing confidence in his efforts to keep all SOEs afloat. Those who have opposed the move since it was announced have cited DMRE’s Minister Gwede Mantashe’s potential oversight over Eskom as a conflict of interest, as the energy ministry is one of Eskom’s shareholders. The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shared divisive opinions on the proposed move. The DA’s Ghaleb Cachalia expressed his disappointment describing it as influential as “engaging in superficial measures that are as effective as re-arranging deck chairs on the Titanic.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“There is a clear and present danger that if this happens, Eskom will never be fully unbundled – as is necessary. Moreover, it will retain its dominant market position and the envisaged open power exchange and (the) market will not, in all probability be implemented,” Cachalia said. “IPP procurements and private investment will slow even more, corruption in Eskom will flourish again, and we’ll have load-shedding in perpetuity. The failed utility will be shored up for continued looting instead of opening up the sector to private industry in the face of public market failure.” The EFF’s spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said in a statement that while the party had long called for the disbandment of the Department of Public Enterprises and SOEs to be moved to their respective sectors, it said the move will not fix the power crisis.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The failure to reconfigure government in line with developmental needs and the strategic role of state-owned companies has led to the collapse of Eskom,” Thambo said. Further criticism over the move focused on Mantashe’s past remarks on outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter. Throughout 2022, Mantashe publicly criticised De Ruyter’s actions in trying to end the load-shedding crisis. Last year, he said De Ruyter was acting “like a policeman” at Eskom.