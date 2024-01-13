Expand illegal mining investigations - crime expert

While President Cyril Ramaphosa heralded the establishment of specialised units to combat illegal mining and priority crimes during his January 8 statement in Mbombela, security experts called on him not to turn a blind eye to departmental incompetence foiling the units’ efforts from within. Ramaphosa, delivering the party's January 8 statement at the Mbombela Stadium yesterday, highlighted how crime in the country was eroding the gains of freedom, and that it would require integration between the various crime prevention agencies and judiciary to curb the scourge.

It was for this reason, he said, that the ANC welcomed the bolstering of the police service through the addition of 20 000 officers, the establishment of specialised units and work conducted through various law enforcement operations in recent months. Even though crime experts welcomed the establishment of specialised units to combat illegal mining, some have called on him to start work with government departments as well. Calvin Rafadi, forensic and crime expert, said that the move to establish a specialised unit to combat illegal mining was the right move to ensure the Prevention of Organised Crime Act was practical.