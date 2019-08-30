Nokulunga Nkosi, the mother of eight-year-old Amahle Thabethe who went missing in April, holds a portrait of her daughter. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - It is now four months since Amahle Thabethe has disappeared. The 8-year-old girl was abducted by an unknown man while playing with her friends on April 6. No arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

The group of community members who were at the forefront of the mass march held days after the young girl went missing have committed to continuing to help law enforcement find Amahle and provide support to her family.

Amahle Thabethe’s mom, Nokulunga Nkosi, is still reeling from the pain of not knowing her daughter’s whereabouts.

Days have come and gone, and the family still have many unanswered questions.

It's been 4 months and Amahle, an 8 year old, is still missing!! https://t.co/06pCTrGaAb — thuck (@thozama_ndudula) August 29, 2019

Nokulunga’s agony is palpable as she talks about how she’ll never give up looking for her.

“I have not given up, but I am tired of how the police are not communicating with me. Nothing has been said.”

Nokulunga says even though she isn’t coping, she goes to work to keep her mind from running wild.

The awareness campaign #BringBackAmahle has been held after the disappearance and the family is still hopeful that their child will be found and reunited with them.

A portrait of eight-year-old Amahle Thabethe who was last seen playing on the street with her friends before disappearing with an unknown male in April 2019, Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

All proceeds from the music concert that was held on July 13 are believed to have gone towards assisting the family to continue to pursue the case legally and acquire further professional services to reinforce the investigation.

Speaking to Sunday Independent, Thandazo Ndlovu, a friend and neighbour says she is concerned about Nkosi’s health.

“I am very worried about her. She is always ill. Amahle is all she thinks about,” she reveals.

To take the pressure off her friend, Ndlovu has been instrumental in bringing awareness to Amahle's abduction.

She also acts as the family’s spokesperson, hoping that all efforts will result in the safe return of the little girl.

Ndlovu also shared that Nkosi has just lost her grandmother.

“The family is going through a lot at the moment. Nokulunga buried her grandmother two weeks ago. Her daughter is still missing. The police have not said anything to us. We are four months into her disappearance and it is getting harder and harder,” said Ndlovu.

Sunday Independent