Fears that incoming Zulu king is ‘captured’

Johannesburg - Fears are mounting in the Zulu Royal family over what has been described as “the capture” of the incoming Zulu King, Misuzulu Sinqobile Hlomesakhishlangu kaZwelithini. According to Royal Family insiders, the incoming King has been captured by two individuals, Thami Zulu and Mthokozisi Mahlobo, who have allegedly ensured he no longer carries out his duties nor interacts with the elders.

“The family doesn’t know or understand what is going on. It’s a very sad period for the Royal Family,” said the insider speaking on condition of anonymity. The family is said to be questioning why the Prince only attends to business around Durban and Johannesburg and never arranges meetings about his traditional role in meetings with Chiefs to discuss issues. “He’s met them for introductory purposes for them to present gifts or money. Has he met his Amabutho, the male regiments? He hasn’t because they carry nothing. No work has been done besides meetings and events involving money,” another source close to the family.

According to the insiders, the pair have become gatekeepers that allegedly solicit money from people wanting to meet the Prince. They have also allegedly ensured that the Prince only attends events with business people and neglects his duties to the Zulu nation. “The two guys control him. They control his diary, the people he sees and where he goes. They take money from people to see him. Mostly arrange meetings with business people where they know that money will be given. Some people have paid money to them and are upset. He is doing food parcels and donations. He is galavanting (at) these binge parties because of these small boys who also dictate who he sees,” the insider said. The insider added that it appeared the pair had dirt on the Prince, which they were using to control him.

“These boys are the decision-makers, and he is fearful of them. They seem to have some stranglehold on him which is not known. The elders don’t want them as they believe they are misleading him, but he is not listening to anyone. The two have some power over him. They are pulling him away from (Prince Mangosuthu) Buthelezi, who has supported him through and through. They get to sideline him and take no advice from him,” said the source. It is believed the motive behind the control of the Prince is access to the Ingonyama Trust. It was established in 1994 for the benefit, material welfare and social well-being of the members of the tribes and communities living on the land. The Trust is worth millions and has access to some of the most valuable lands in the province. “It’s like they are eagerly waiting for the coronation to topple him and get their hands in the largest cookie jar, the Ingonyama Trust,” said the insider.

Other family members declined to comment on the situation. Prince Mbongiseni Zulu said he couldn’t comment but would be extremely worried about the “alleged capture of the King”. “I would be deeply hurt if that were true because that is not supposed to happen. I’m concerned by these allegations,” he said. The incoming King’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, did not respond to questions sent to him on Wednesday. Mahlobo denied that he had captured the Prince or acted as a gatekeeper but failed to respond to the direct questions. He said the allegations made about the role he was playing were factually incorrect and misleading.