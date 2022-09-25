Fight is on for Modjadji throne

Johannesburg - Another royal battle is on the cards – this time in the Modjadji nation in Limpopo, where the inauguration of Lekukela Modjadji as the king of the Balobedu nation is scheduled for the end of the month. However, internal squabbles and allegations of the bypassing of cultural practices and the alleged bullying of those who have dared to raise their voices are threatening the process.

The Sunday Independent has learnt that the planned inauguration has caused divisions within the royal family and council. Local chiefs are also up in arms about how the process has been handled. At least four chiefs who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity spilt the beans on how the regent Mpapatla Modjadji had ruled with an iron fist and removed anyone who dared to question his moves from receiving salaries from the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs as part of the advisory panels. "There was no consultation process regarding the decision and how we should proceed with the matter. We were not even allowed to ask questions, even on the inauguration, which is very puzzling to us," said the chief.

According to insiders, those who so much as muttered words that were seen as dissenting were thrown out. "People have chosen to keep quiet because they need salaries to live. We are being forced to comply because we are being threatened with losing salaries if we don’t support the process. But they are not following due process in this regard, and the entire matter will come back to backfire on us," said another chief. A further chief indicated that there was supposed to have been consultations with all the relevant bodies in a society that recognised kingship, and that they should have been invited to participate (in such consultations), but that had allegedly not happened.

"We must consult and send out invites to Contralesa, the president's office and Cogta. We must also invite other kings and queens to attend this special day of ours, but none of that has happened." Locals in the community were also surprised to hear that there would be an inauguration when The Sunday Independent team visited the area. A man who identified himself only as Mr Baloyi said no communication had reached them as residents. "We were not consulted or even informed. As you can see, we are sitting in our yards and not even taking wood and other gifts to assist with the process, as is our tradition and culture," said Baloyi.

The chiefs' and locals' concerns were echoed by a royal family insider who this week told The Sunday Independent that people had been served with letters from the royal council terminating their services. One of these had been former spokesperson Phetole Mampeule. He had been accused of “gross misconduct”. He declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the publication. The insider further indicated that locals had indeed not been informed about the inauguration.

"As much as the kingship is a royal family matter, you must still involve the community. Failing to do so creates problems for all of us." When contacted for comment, royal family spokesperson Ronnie Morwasetlha refuted the allegations. He said those speaking out had ulterior motives. "They have been bought. We had a meeting with all of them here (on Thursday) regarding the matter. We are not going to be held to ransom by a few people at the expense of more than 100," he said.

Morwasetlha added that it was not true that people had been fired or threatened with termination letters if they questioned the regent. Asked about the case of Mampeule, he said: "That's a topic for another day." The inauguration also faces a legal challenge, as Dr Mathole Motshekga – in his capacity as the guardian-parent of Masalanabo Modjadji VII, the queen-elect – plans to approach the court to interdict the process. Following the announcement by Morwasetlha, Mathole through his lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lekukela and Mpapatla. In the 10-page letter, his lawyers said the inauguration was “disingenuous” because of another court case.

The lawyers said no one could be on the throne except for Masalanabo. The regent is supposed to hold that position only until she turns 21. "The action of both Mpapatla Thabisanang Modjadji and Lekukela Hex Modjadji, and their consorts, referring to themselves as (the) Modjadji royal nation, in jumping the proverbial gun deserves (this) honourable court’s disdain. “Furthermore, as already referred to above, and specifically Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has voiced her disdain in that the former president has recognized the queen-elect and heir-apparent," the lawyers wrote.

According to Motshekga's lawyers, during the Tolo Commission of Inquiry into chieftaincy disputes, in which the Balobedu and Modjadji royal family applied for recognition of the Balobedu queenship, Mpapatla confirmed he was regent for the Masalanabo and was applying for recognition of the queenship on her behalf. "Queen-elect Masalanabo Modjadji VII was selected as the successor of her late mother Queen Modjadji VI in 2005 after her passing. This is evident, as the second respondent has been the regent as appointed in terms of the now-repealed Traditional Leaders Governance Framework Act, and now the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. “We demand (that) all associated with the aforementioned actions cease and desist to the effect that they be interdicted from referring to Lekukela Hex Modjadji as the king or king-elect of the Balobedu, and to stop all actions that are or may be associated with such a claimed kingship of the Balobedu, including announcing, organising and holding a coronation," they wrote.