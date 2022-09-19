Former boxing champ Gregory Clark and pastor-coach feud over land

Johannesburg - A man of God and a former South African middleweight champion have exchanged blows over the control of a piece of land. Armando Capriello and Gregory Clark are fighting over ownership of land allocated in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, as both men hurl insults at each other.

They have made accusations of harassment, gangsterism, and intimidation against each other since operating on the same plot of land. The ordeal began when Clark approached ward 57 councillor Faeeza Chame in 2017, requesting space to open a boxing club and offer lessons to youngsters at a small membership fee of R10-R30. “I approached Faeeza because I wanted to open a boxing club that young children can use and help it benefit the community. I come to this hall from 4.30 in the morning and we train until it gets dark because we don’t have electricity in this building or working street lights,” Clark explained. The retired boxer accused Capriello of being a drug dealer and supplying drugs to people he paid to stay in the bathrooms on the property. Clark said since he was granted a temporary lease agreement by the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), he used the space not just for boxing but as a temporary residential space for displaced immigrants and community events.

“I allow people to stay here because they look out for the property when I’m away because I can’t afford private security. He (Capriello) has been harassing me and intimidating me, claiming the field in my space belonged to him. He even exerted dominance by installing wooden poles as demarcation,” Clark said. Disputed fields in front of the recreational centre. Picture: Bhekikaya Mabaso Capriello, a South African Football Association-licensed coach and evangelist pastor, claimed he was permitted to use the field 12 years ago when he contacted the former owners of the land, Union Bulldogs Rugby Club before applying to the JPC for a permit. He said he agreed to a permit from the JPC and Chame to keep the peace between all parties involved. He uses his allocated area as a training facility for two football clubs, Southern Royals FC (his club) and The Platinum Rovers FC.

“I was granted permission by Union Bulldogs 12 years ago to the fields because there was nothing there. I followed all the processes, including when the JPC permitted me to use the land. That part of the land belongs to me. I’ve maintained it and cleaned it up for the soccer teams to train and play for scouts and Safa development. Both Gregory and I sat in a meeting with Faeeza and JPC where they stipulated the use of the land. He’s lying and fighting me only because he broke the rules, and thinks he can bully me,” Capriello said. The land in question is behind Pioneers Park and Wemmer Pan dam. It has three football fields, a parking area, and two clubhouses used by Clark and Capriello. Before it was in use, the land and the buildings (under the ownership of the Johannesburg Property Company) were vacant and dilapidated. Chame said when she was approached by three men who requested the space, she sought the advice of the JPC. “I approached the JPC with them and asked for permits so they could use the land. We were not supposed to lease it to three different people but the JPC did me a favour because there was enough room for them,” Chame said.

Records show that the JPC issued temporary lease agreements with clauses, until it is ready to initiate a tender process where it will invite bids for the property. According to one such clause the buildings should not be leased to third parties. Chame alleged that the dispute between Clark and Capriello was due to Clark’s illegal leasing of his portion to third parties (the immigrants and churches), and not maintaining his portion of the land. The hall with the boxing ring and bags. Picture: Bhekikaya Mabaso “I think that once they got the land, they just became greedy. Capriello has been maintaining and cleaning the fields since he started. One of the problems is that Gregory had been hiring the hall for churches to hold their services. Some of the pastors came to me and told me how much they pay Gregory and that is a big problem. He hasn’t maintained the building, which is contravening the clauses of his temporary permit. He is just using it to make money,” Chame said. She said that when Clark was reported to the council and the JPC for contravening the permit’s clauses, he took accountability, but the fight between the two only intensified. The two men came face-to-face in April when Clark confronted Capriello on the fields and allegedly punched him in the head. Clark then allegedly reached into his car, pulled out a hammer, and struck Capriello in the temple. Police said a case of attempted murder was opened that same month against Clark with the case set for court in November.