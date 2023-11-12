Former Mr SA hopeful wanted for fraud

THE SA Police Service is looking for 2021 Mr SA hopeful Sinethemba Dleke, for allegedly defrauding investors of more than R4 million in his farming stokvel. Investors who have been left high and dry have opened fraud cases against Dleke.

He had allegedly failed to deliver the returns promised to the 292 people who had invested in his SDFarmLink venture. The group had collectively invested R4.7 million into the scheme, with the highest single investment being R600 000. On his Facebook page, Sinethemba Dleke says he produces and sells vegetables for investors, and that investments start at R2 500 and could generate a R500 profit a month “We stock, produce and sell your farming products. We have the market, the resources and a lot of clientele. For example, we buy cornish chickens and sell them for you and give you R500 interest monthly for 12 months.

“Or we buy seedlings, spinach, cabbage and potatoes – grow and sell them and give you R6 000 after three months,” reads the Facebook page. The offer attracted investors such as Neo Mogale, who said she had heard of the stokvel on radio and social media pages. Mogale, from Protea Glen in Gauteng, said she had invested R21 000.

“A week left for my investment to measure, I started receiving communication that payments were postponed due to the banks (Capitec, FNB and Nedbank) closing the accounts and holding the money. “It became evident that my money was gone. Sinethemba (the founder of SD) started to delete anything and everything about SD on social media pages,” she said. Another victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had to take a loan of R200 000 after her friend lured her to invest in the farming stokvel.

The mother of one said Dleke has left her in financial distress as she was trying to pay the loan. She said it had also affected her family as she was struggling to make ends meet. In a communication to investors on August 1, 2022, SDFarmLink said the business bank accounts had been suspended by the respective banks and the company was being subjected to a thorough investigative procedure. The company said the accounts had been frozen since June 21, 2022.

“It is regrettable that due to the ongoing investigation by the authorities, we have decided that the firm will trade until the situation has been resolved. “Our legal is looking into the situation and we will use all legal means at their disposal to try to fix it. We’ve been advised to wait until the banks are done with their investigations before moving further,” read the letter. The victims formed a WhatsApp group to come up with ideas on how they could recoup their money and get assistance from law enforcement agencies.

They decided to open cases of fraud against Dleke in various provinces. Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the search for Dleke was under way. “The docket was taken to the senior public prosecutor who authorised a warrant of arrest against the suspect,” he said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu also said the case was under investigation. The SAPS was awaiting certain documents from the bank where the money was deposited. When pressed on which bank the money been deposited into, Naidu said: “We can't disclose (that) now as all of these form part of the investigation.” Attempts to reach Dleke for a comment were unsuccessful.

The investors had also requested the legal services of RS Siyala attorneys but the attorneys could not help as it was reported that Dleke was not in the country. The victims said RS Siyala attorneys ended its contract with them after failing to do the job. They said they had paid R112 000 to the law firm and only R12 480 and R45 000 had been used used for file, consultation and an investigator, which they had not approved. “The lawyer later told us that Sinethemba is not in South Africa, and later wanted more money. As a group we could not take out more money. He came back to say he is ending his contract with us because there is no trust.