FORMER president Nelson Mandela’s house, in the leafy suburb of Houghton in Johannesburg, will not be refurbished with public funds. This follows enquiries by the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) that public funds were being used to renovate the private home.

The house, on 12th Avenue in Houghton, has attracted negative media coverage due to the poor state of upkeep and its alleged abandonment by Mandela’s grandchildren, who previously resided there. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced during his State of the Nation Address that the province would ‘assist’ the Mandela family in renovating the house. In what form this assistance would take has not yet been made clear. David Fleminger of JHF said there were issues with public funds being used where there would be no benefit to the public.

“As the foundation, we still have concerns around using public funds for what is still is a private house, and that really does not go with the way that things should be done,” Fleminger said. The multimillion-rand mansion was at some stage occupied by Mandela’s grandchildren, who have since moved out after they could not keep up with the monthly municipal services payments. The house had been reportedly left in ruins, but it has not been clear as to what caused the grandchildren to abandon it. However, the Collen Mashawana Foundation, founded by businessman and philanthropist, Collen Mashawana, has raised its hand and volunteered to renovate the house as of this coming Monday.

During a renovation assessment visit, Mashawana, who was accompanied by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, said no public funds would be used in the renovations. The foundation will work in collaboration with the family. “This significant visit marked the commencement of the planned renovation project aimed at restoring and preserving the historical integrity of this important site,” Mashawana said.

He added that the main purpose of the visit was to assess the work necessary to return the residence to its former glory, ensuring it continued to serve as a beacon of the former statesman’s enduring legacy of peace, reconciliation,and unity. “The collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both the Collen Mashawana Foundation and the Gauteng Provincial Government to honour and preserve South Africa’s rich heritage… President Nelson Mandela, a global icon of freedom and democracy, spent his final years in this Houghton home, which has since become a symbol of his monumental legacy. “The renovation project aims not only to restore the property but also to inspire future generations through the values and ideals that Madiba himself lived by,” Mashawana said.

He said the foundation was dedicated to ensuring that the renovation process was carried out with the utmost respect and sensitivity to the historical and cultural significance of the residence. “We are deeply humbled to undertake this project, which will pay homage to president Mandela’s legacy. This initiative is a testament to our shared values of preserving history and fostering unity,” he said. Lesufi expressed enthusiasm about the project launch and said: “This is a pivotal moment in our efforts to preserve the legacy of our beloved Madiba. The Gauteng provincial government is proud to support the Collen Mashawana Foundation in this noble endeavour.