Gold mining syndicate set to lose properties, cars, and cash

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set to sell several vehicles, properties, and seize bank accounts worth millions of rands belonging to members of an illegal gold mining syndicate operating in Carletonville and Khutsong. The sale follows a ruling by North Gauteng High Court Judge John Holland-Muter in March, after an application by National Director of Public Prosecution Shamila Batohi.

Properties, cars, and bank accounts belonging to Bethuel Ngobeni, Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane, Bongani Khumalo, Dumisani Moyo, Kesitaal Pty Ltd, a company belonging to Moyo, Nhlanhla Leon Magwaca, Neo Susan Duba, Tsepo Dube, Itumeleng Rejoice Magagane, Gloria Kgalalelo Magagane, an individual identified as Mlambo, Nhlanhla Mathebula, Manuel Nhamucho and Thabiso Sechele, will be sold. Ngobeni, Magwaca, Thabiso and Moseki Sechele, Moyo, Mashaya, Bathebeng, Mathongwane and Duba are due to face separate charges of dealing in precious metals, fraud and money laundering. Ngobeni is described as the kingpin of the syndicate, and 51 cars, seven houses and 16 bank accounts belonging to 13 members of the illegal gold mining syndicate and the beneficiaries of their largesse, will be sold.

Among the vehicles to be sold are a black Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV, a grey Mercedes Benz C180, a blue BMW 3 series 320D, a white Toyota Land Cruiser, a blue Audi A3, a grey Volkswagen 370 Golf, a white Ford Fiesta, a white Volkswagen 250 Polo, a Volkswagen 240 Polo Vivo, a silver Volkswagen 250 Polo, a white Volkswagen 250 Polo, an orange Toyota Hilux, a white Hino 300, a green Volkswagen 370, a blue Volkswagen VN Amarok, as well as a black Nissan Navara. The seized bank accounts include those belonging to Khuumba Projects which holds nearly R1.05 million and Moseki Sechele’s with over R125 000. The properties are located in Khutsong, Tuscany Ridge Estate in Van Der Hoffpark, Carleton Villas, Carletonville, Carletonville Extension 17, and Homes Haven in Mogale City.

The group of six – Ngobeni, Magwaca, Thabiso and Moseki Sechele, Moyo and Mashaya - was arrested in October 2022, while Bathebeng, Mathongwane and Duba were nabbed in September last year. According to the police, Magwaca is Duba's boyfriend while Ngobeni is married to both Bathebeng and Mathongwane, who both bought movable and immovable assets with the proceeds of crime in the name of their partners. They therefore unduly benefited from the proceeds of crime. In terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), if a preservation of property order is in force, Batohi may apply to a high court for an order forfeiting to the state all or any property that is subject to the preservation of the property order.