Indy condemns Standard Bank’s ‘sickening hypocrisy’

THE Independent Media group has condemned Standard Bank’s “sickening hypocrisy” and “forked tongue” when it comes to the banks' observation of media freedom. This was after the bank apologised to the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) for an incident in which a Daily Maverick (DM) journalist Lerato Mutsila was harshly thrown out of the bank’s head offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg, by the bank’s security on September 19.

The security’s heavy handed treatment of Mutsila led to Sanef issuing a statement denouncing the incident as “aggression and violence against journalists while they are doing their job”. The parties then held a bilateral meeting, which was followed by Standard Bank's group chief executive Sim Shabalala issued an apology and also assured that the bank fully supported the media freedom. However, according to Independent Media editor-in-chief Aziz Hartley, Standard Bank was not honest about its full support for media freedom.

“Yet, Standard Bank in almost the same breath, has elected to play the role of executioner of true media freedom and economic participation by moving to close the bank accounts of several companies (Sekunjalo), including that of Independent Media,” said Hartley in a statement. Independent Media is not among media groups who hold membership with Sanef, which has cozy relationships with some of the banks, including Standard Bank. The bank sponsored Sanef’s Sikuvile Journalism Awards held at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg in June.

Independent Media’s editor in chief Aziz Hartley said Shabalala’s message, which was issued in a joint statement with SANEF was “somewhat contradictory”. “Given by its actions, it (Standard Bank) shows it does not give a thought to the impact of these impending bank account closures on the livelihoods of our journalists, or that South Africa will be all the poorer for a very definite shrinking of the media space once Independent Media ceases to exist,” he said. He said Standard Bank was punishing Independent Media for no apparent reason as the group or its journalists had committed no wrongdoing.

“I would like to make it very clear, and stress yet again, that Standard Bank’s actions against Independent Media, which directly threaten media freedom, are based on the premise of a nebulous potential risk to their reputation. “Standard Bank’s words thus ring hollow in the face of their actions which are loud and clear – it’s only media freedom our way,” he said. Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstrom refuted Hartley's allegations.

“Standard Bank fully supports and has always upheld the freedom of the press and the important role that media plays in society,” he said. Expressing his support for media freedom, Shabalala said: “We hold the media in very high regard and reaffirm our commitment to supporting freedom of the press. “A free media is a central pillar of our Constitutional democracy. Equally, a free and unhindered media is needed to create and maintain the conditions for inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” said Shabalala.

Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa who accepted Standard Bank’s apology said the meeting between the parties reached a consensus. “One of the key agreements in the meeting was that journalists’ work needs to be respected and they must be afforded the space to do their work. “Further, the rise in threats, intimidation, and harassment of particularly women journalists needs to come to an end,” Ngalwa said.

Matsila was at the bank’s headquarters to cover a protest by a group called the Extinction Rebellion demanding that the bank should stop investing in fossil fuel projects and instead fund renewable energy. “The incident involved the unacceptable deletion of photos and videos from Ms Mutsila’s phone and her violent removal from the bank’s premises by security personnel,” Sanef's statement read. According to the statement, Mutsila’s attempts to identify herself as a journalist were ignored and she was “subjected to intimidation, and physical aggression, and forcibly removed from the building by at least four male security guards, acting upon the instruction of the bank’s group manager for Internal Protection Services”.