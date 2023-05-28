Investigation reports show leadership disaster in universities

INDEPENDENT reports show that the leadership in two South African universities is in a state of disaster. This was after Unisa and UCT appointed independent panels to look into governance-related issues at the universities. The independent assessor’s panel at Unisa was appointed after the institution was plagued by protests that delayed graduation ceremonies. This was after the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula, was accused of poor management, maladministration, and displaying an authoritarian management style, with trade unions calling for her suspension.

The report was compiled by Professor Themba Mosia who said the condonation of financial irregularities by the council and its failure to hold management accountable was glaring. Mosia said the council failed to deal with allegations and complaints related to the “over expenditure” on LenkaBula’s official residence with care, diligence and impartiality. The report found that Unisa spent more than R285 000 on curtains for LenkaBula’s official residence, while an outside company, appointed later to compare prices, came up with a quote of R20 630. Mosia also reported that an amount of R8 000 was claimed for training on how to use a vacuum cleaner, “despite only the staircase being carpeted”. The rest of the floors in the house were either tiled or wooden.

“Although comprehensive reports were presented to the council, I believe that they were hoping that this matter would simply disappear. Seems as if the council does not realise that they have the responsibility to, at all material times, conduct the business of the university with care, competence and integrity,” read the report. Mosia reported that LenkaBula, who was appointed in 2021, did not qualify for the position as she did not fulfil the 10-year experience requirement outlined in the advertisement for the position. The report found that the process was manipulated to suit her. “Having considered all the information including other allegations made in this respect, I strongly believe that the advertisement was poorly constructed. I have yet to see the vice-chancellor who ‘has deep insight in virtually every aspect of higher education’. This is grossly unfair to the candidates.

“The authors of the advertisement have no deep insight into virtually every aspect of higher education themselves if they were to be assessed. That cannot be expected of anyone. This is a very poor reflection of academic partners who have been involved in executive appointments in higher education in South Africa for a while,” Mosia said in the report. The report also exposed how LenkaBula added staff to her office, including a chef and a head of social media. The move cost Unisa more than R14 million. “It has also come to my attention that three personal assistants in the office of the VC received substantial backpay following backdated upgrades in post levels. The total backpay for the three personal assistants amounted to R2.9 million.” Attempts to get comments from LenkaBula were unsuccessful.

The report made 26 recommendations to Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Blade Nzimande. The recommendations include that Unisa be placed under full administration and that the council and management be relieved of their duties. Mosia said the council also failed to ensure that the university was well-managed and yet performance bonuses were being paid to the executive management. “Overall, the council failed in its duty to protect the good name and reputation of the oldest university in South Africa.” Unisas spokesperson Thomas Huma said the university was still studying the report and was not in a position to comment to the media.

In a statement released on May 17, the former university’s head of legal services, advocate Modidima Mannya, said the findings came as no surprise because the issues were consistently raised. “This was to be expected also having regard to the fact that the council deliberately appointed an unqualified person as the principal and vice-chancellor, and allowed her to behave as she wished,” said Mannya, who added that law enforcement agencies should be involved. The report also saw two council members, Sedzani Mudau and Belinda Mapongwana, tendering their resignations. When reached on Thursday, Mudau refused to comment, saying he was not authorised to do so as he was no longer part of the council. Mapongwana did not respond.

On Monday, UCT chairperson of the council Babalwa Ngonyama announced that she was stepping down with immediate effect as the institution’s chairperson and member of the council. Her announcement came after the interim report found that her presence posed a serious risk to the university and she could not be trusted to fulfil her fiduciary duty to the institution. The independent panel’s report, which was compiled by Judge Lex Mpati, recommended that the council should take immediate steps to remove Ngonyama. This was after witnesses alleged that she had not only failed to perform her responsibilities but had attempted to protect her reputation and offered up the former vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, as the proverbial sacrificial lamb. The panel was established last year to investigate whether Phakeng and Ngonyama misled the university and senate regarding the departure of the deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, Associate Professor Lis Lange, who claimed that she was forced out.

In a media statement, Ngonyama said she remained committed to the work of the panel and would co-operate fully. UCT media liaison assistant Ridovhona Mbulaheni said he forwarded questions to spokesperson Elijah Moholola. Moholola had not responded at the time of compiling this report. Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said he was only aware of the Unisa report, saying it would be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament for tabling before the National Assembly. Mnisi said the minister was studying the report and would contemplate the way forward regarding the implementation of the recommendations.