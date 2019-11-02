Johannesburg - Miss South Africa 2019, Zozibini Tunzi addressed attendees of the 5th Lead SA ChangeMakers conference at Primedia Place in Sandton on Saturday.

The conference aims to inspire citizens to be changemakers in their communities, the country and the world and brings together an exciting mix of motivation, activism, inspiration, innovation, entrepreneurship, music and poetry on one stage.

The theme for this year’s event was “Breaking Through To Excellence”.

Tunzi lauded the nation’s change makers for their efforts.

She said: “I am very happy to be part of the fifth LeadSA ChangeMakers conference and to honour all those individuals who have made a positive contribution to building this great nation of ours.”

Alongside Miss SA were seasoned speakers who shared their inspiring stories of “Breaking Through Excellence.”

This year’s lineup included Minerals Council South Africa vice president and Anglo American South Africa executive head Andile Sangqu; author, activist, poet, and African spiritual healer Mmatshilo Motsei; Comedian, MC and TV host Donovan Goliath; Dancer, choreographer and producer Musa Motha.

Speaking on violence against women, author Mmatshilo Motsei said patriarchy is more deadly to men.

“There is a desensitisation that is happening in terms of their humanity. Before you dehumanise other people, you have to dehumanise yourself. Something in you must first die before you go and kill something in other people. Patriarchy is a foundation of capitalism,” said Motsei.

“In 2007 I wrote The Kanga and The Kangaroo Court: Reflections on the Rape Trial of Jacob Zuma in four months. I did not sleep because I was absorbed by it. As a writer, I believe that books write themselves through us. If a book wants to be written through me, it will come.”

“I hate being normal, I love going against the norm. I refuse to fit in any box, to be told to act a certain way because I am a woman. And the thing about refusing to be normal, it comes with a heavy price. You have to listen to the small inside of you,” she added.

The Palaeontological Scientific Trust (PAST) also performed a theatre piece titled “Walking Tall I See You.”

The piece shared origins of humankind and the shared origins of all living things. Brenda Mtambo then wrapped up the event with an afro-jazz ensemble.

Beyond the presentations, the event was also an opportunity for those who see themselves as changemakers or aspire to create change to come together, network and hopefully find collaboration with each other.

[email protected]