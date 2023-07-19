As part of its 27th Annual Children's Celebration, the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund launched the Children's Fun Walk on July 16, 2022. Nelson Mandela Children's celebration was established by its founder, the late Nelson Mandela, who celebrated his birthday with children during and after his presidency. Taking part in the walk builds up to the famous Nelson Mandela International Day celebration on July 18, which was Mandela's birthday.

Dr Linda Ncube-Nkomo, the CEO of the fund, said the celebration allowed them to bring joy and celebrate children and let them know that they love and appreciate them “in spite of the many challenges that they face in their little lives and in our country”. The theme for this year’s event is “Gone but not forgotten - The Legacy in Action”, which celebrates the work of the fund. The fund’s affiliates around the world, as a global advocate for children’s rights, celebrate Madiba’s love for children and his desire to change the way society treats children. Moreover, the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital, the fund's flagship project, celebrated six years of existence last month, making it the greatest achievement of its 28 years of existence.

This year they have opened the walk to members of the public and their families, in limited numbers to engage with and interact with their beneficiaries. “For members of the public that are not in Johannesburg, they can still get involved by visiting our website and contributing in various ways to Mandela Day, by spreading the word or helping us raise in-kind and cash donations which form part of our wishlist at www.nelsonmandelachildrensfund.com - these will then be distributed to our various implementing partners for children in need across South Africa,” said Ncube-Nkomo. As an event underwriting sponsor, Nedbank will once again support the fund, which has been a key partner since its inception.