COLD CASE: Police officers on the scene where Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was killed. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is giving renewed impetus to the case.Picture: Itumeleng English

Sam Meyiwa says hopes of finding his son’s killers have been renewed after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula sent two detectives to brief him about the case. Mbalula promised he would prioritise the investigation into Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

However, Meyiwa seemed unaware that the SAPS intended to pronounce “a cold case strategy”.

“The minister will soon unveil a cold case strategy as part of the SAPS turnaround vision 2018 introduced by (the National Police Commissioner General Khehla) Sitole.

“The cold case strategy will focus on cases that remain unsolved and the Meyiwa case is one of those that are getting this attention, including many others on trio-crimes, gender-based violence and other high-value crimes,” spokesperson for the Ministry of Police, Vuyo Mhaga, said in a statement on Friday.

Yesterday Meyiwa sounded jovial about his meeting with the two detectives but would not disclose the details of the meeting as per Mbalula’s request.

“I am very happy about these new developments and I am preparing a ritual to speak to my ancestors to assist the police to finally arrest these killers.

“Why does everyone keep pointing fingers at Chicco’s son? I think this time the truth will come out even if they think they have money to bribe the police.”

The SAPS said on Friday that due to heightened public interest in the matter, especially on social media, last week Mbalula met with Sitole to receive a progress report on the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Meyiwa’s murder.

“General Sitole reported to the minister that the investigating team has been augmented with the addition of more expert investigators from SAPS Detectives Services.

“The detectives will also offer a fresh eye on the investigation with the assistance of the main investigating team,” read the statement.

It is almost four years since the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot and killed in October 2014 at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in what was said to be a botched robbery.

Those present in the house on the night of the murder were Kelly, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, the son of music producer Chicco Twala, Longwe, and the goalkeeper’s friends, Tumelo Madladla and Mthokozisi Twala.

The Meyiwa case went cold after being shunted from one police unit to the other.

This week an allegation surfaced on social media that the firearm used in the murder belonged to music producer and businessman Chicco Twala.

It was said his son, Longwe, fired the fatal shot that killed Meyiwa.

Both father and son have denied the allegations on various platforms that they were involved in the murder.

Chicco used Metro FM on Wednesday while Longwe denied being the shooter on the same platform.

But many on Twitter were not convinced.

Following the SAPS’ meeting with Meyiwa, many people took to social media to express their views on the matter.

Among them were @AdvBarryRoux, who tweeted: “Just in case you are wondering why Chicco Twala’s son Longwe is not yet arrested, yesterday he said ‘My father is a powerful man, sorry to say this’ #SenzoMeyiwa #JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa.”

Another person, @StarBorne, said: “Longwe Twala (Chicco Twala’s son) showing signs of lies live on national radio #MetroFM. This saddens me; I must say#JusticeForSenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwa.

Mbalula warned people “not to turn themselves into detectives on social media and in general”. This, he said, may jeopardise the investigations and endanger lives.

Anyone with any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators should contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

The Sunday Independent