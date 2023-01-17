New Queens enter the RHOD hive

Johannesburg - It’s out with the old and in with the new, as new queens are afoot on the east coast for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD). Fans will be disheartened by the absence of singer Londie London, uThando Nes'thembu’s Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku and Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco. But the sassy drama will still be on display with new offerings.

"The Real Housewives of Durban has given each woman the opportunity to share her hopes and fears with millions of people at home and around the world. Each week we get to live vicariously through these housewives, experience their highs and lows and reflect on the outcomes of the choices they make,” said MultiChoice in a statement. eThekwini queens Maria Valaskatzis, Slindile Wendy Ndlovu and Mbali Ngiba join the series for Season 3. Ndlovu is a human resources consultant and the founder of an events management company. Ngiba is a musician, actress and co-founder of African Centric Designs. She is known for portraying Xolile Mthembu on eTV’s Durban Gen series. “I joined Season 3 as it felt like a great opportunity for me to be a part of such a successful franchise among such amazing women. When watching Seasons 1 and 2, I couldn’t shake off the feeling that I’d also add great value as a cast member. So when they approached me I agreed. I also joined because I’d like to see some personal growth within myself as an individual and as a business,” Ngiba said.

44-year-old Maria Valaskatzis is a television presenter, producer and writer. As the director and co-owner of two media companies, she hopes to bring more positive influence through mental health and women empowerment to viewers’ TV screens. While working hard to establish herself as a formidable persona within the industry, Valaskatzis has prepared herself for the rolling cameras. She is married to Emmanuil Panayotis Valaskatzis, an orthopaedic surgeon, and they share a 14-year-old son. Valaskatzis eagerly shared her son’s excitement about the cameras filming in her house. She said he never avoided being in front of the camera, despite his wary response to the idea. As opposed to her husband, who she remarked had almost successfully avoided the cameras.

“My husband is very camera shy. He was surprised when I told him about the series and always avoided them when they came by. I remember, when we started shooting, I would tell him the shoot dates, and he would immediately say that he has to go into theatre,” she laughed. The psychology student said she understood the stresses and demands that her cast mates go through on and off camera, but said that the demands only fuelled her mindset to promote her intentions. “I was nervous but got very excited as it began. Being part of the cast has been an absolutely exciting experience for me. The show consists of cast members that have very strong persona and I think that my personality will help balance out the various types of energies that we all have,” Valaskatzis said.

“The decision to join is also rooted in my activism for women's empowerment and mental health. So I believe that by having this cohesion with the other six ladies, we can use this platform to make a change and inspire other women,” she said. Unfamiliar to the RHOD audience, Valaskatzis is no stranger to some cast members. Valaskatzis said one benefit of joining the show is the relationship shared with original cast member Annie Mthembu. The two women shared a business award in 2022. Returning to RHOD Season 3 as the original cast along with Mthembu are Jojo Robinson, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo. Naidoo has guaranteed viewers that they will see a new side to her in the episodes.

“The Sorisha in Seasons 1 and 2 has been chilled, mild and very nice. I’m an empath, and I’ve always been an empath, but I feel like there is also a time when one realises that enough is enough. “I’ve taken on a spiritual journey to find myself. This journey is also teaching me how to be more assertive, which means I have to learn to say no and do things differently and I’ve started doing that,” Naidoo said. One of RHOD’s favourites, Nonku Williams, said that she is on a mission this season to be efficient with her brand.