Nike introduces Springboks national team kit and collection

NIKE has designed a Springboks team kit that features the latest design and innovation in preparation for the team’s participation in the biggest rugby tournament this year. The designers from Nike worked closely with the Springbok team to create a kit that reflected the team’s history and culture.

The jersey has been designed to serve the needs of the players and what they will experience on the field. The jersey will keep the athletes dry and cool while providing reinforcement and mobility allowing them to move with less friction. In a nod to the South African flag, the collar of the traditional “green and gold” jersey has been reimagined to include a traditional collar. Embroidered on the inside collar is the phrase “Stronger Forever” in recognition of the team’s spirit. The new alternate jersey features a patterned print that honours the local culture. The colour was inspired by and celebrates the hues of local nature.

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said the launch of the new jersey was exciting, but the anticipation around the actual launch day had been building for months. “We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction while adding subtle nuances to set it apart. We couldn’t be happier,” said Oberholzer. Additionally, the collection includes lifestyle products that will serve the players’ needs off the field.