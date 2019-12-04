After identifying the needs of her community, the gender activist dedicated her days to helping her fellow villagers - mostly elderly women who live alone and often fall prey to thugs and sexual predators.
Despite rampant rape incidents, Tsotsi found that there was still a stigma attached to sexual violence and most victims didn’t report them.
Her new life was turned upside-down on August 27 - during Women’s Month - when the sprightly grandmother of five, who lives alone, was stabbed and raped in her home by an intruder.
Just before midnight, she heard strange noises coming from inside her house and was confronted by a strange man wielding a knife. A struggle ensued as Tsotsi tried to protect herself from her assailant.