Quenching the thirst for social interaction

Johannesburg - After a dry spell of indoor and outdoor entertainment events during the Covid-19 lockdown, Brutal Fruit has pulled off an exclusive product launch to quench the thirst for some social interaction. A small group of invited guests braved the Joburg autumn chill on Wednesday to celebrate the women of Mzansi with Brutal, under the theme #YouBelongToCelebrate. True to form, fun lovers were dressed to the nines for the black tie with a touch of blushpink and rose-gold event. #YouBelongToCelebrate was also a reminder of the collective sisterhood that exists, that no one is alone and to also encourage everyone (especially women) to take a step back from the city life's high expectations and acknowledge each other's successes and small victories. And to help celebrate these individual achievements and unwind, the hosts staged a magical set-up under Joburg's night skies coupled with great music. The venue, the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton, was a breathtaking sight.

Guests were seated outside the hotel's enormous pool area with a perfect view of the beautifully decorated stage where performers serenaded them with music.

The performances included DBN GOGO and Black Motion, a violinist and a show-stopping routine by synchronised swimmers.

Among the many faces that showed up, actress Dineo Langa hosted the do, with Anele Zondo, singer Thabsie, influencer Jessica van Heerden and Kamo Modisakeng joining in the festivities.

The night was quite an experience to behold, with lighting and filming done by FPV drones (the future of cinematic filmmaking and major productions in Hollywood).

The sky and the pool deck lit up, giving the event all the trappings of an exclusive get-together.

The cherry on top was the 88000 lumens projected on the south side of the building, as part of the iconic unveiling of Brutal Fruit's new product offering.

Mesmerising!

The food situation was disappointing though, as many guests complained of hunger after just a few nibbles that were being served.

Even the overflowing alcohol didn't fill the gap, especially since people hardly come to an event of this nature on a full stomach. The invite did say “black tie” and it's the quality you'd expect at all times.

Nonetheless, being out for the first time in ages was enjoyable and Brutal Fruit definitely managed to etch a lasting memory in our minds.

Sunday Independent