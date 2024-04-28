CHILDREN in South Africa cannot read, at least not for understanding, and the once-rich culture of reading is fast disappearing, studies have found. Last year, statistics found that the country ranked low in the reading ability of children in Grade 4, with 81% being found incapable of reading for meaning.

That meant eight out of 10 South African children aged 10 lacked the ability to read, and this placed the country the last of 57 countries assessed in the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study. The study authors said: “The study is an international assessment and research project which measures reading achievement at fourth-grade level. It goes into schools to check on the progress among learners and teacher practices related to instruction. Those in Grade 4 are made to complete a reading assessment and questionnaire that assesses their attitudes toward reading and their reading habits.” Principals are also involved, they explained, in a process in which children are tested at the end of an academic year when results reflect the year’s educational achievements.

In South Africa, children are assessed across the 11 official languages, and there is where the absolute let down is, Pretoria West teacher Thuto Ncube said. “Children do not read, at least not to understand, they do so to cram, to answer questions, and hopefully to pass,” Ncube said. This was in addition to a rising competition to be proficient in languages that parents are not too fond of. There was also no plan or programme from the Department of Education’s district offices, to ensure teachers actually encouraged reading.

He said there was also “lacklustre” teaching in classrooms across the country and this hit hard on the young mind. “There are schools which are particular in how their product must be, and who absolutely encourage children to read, but they are few and far between.” There were too many schools, one professor said, with teachers who had no idea what they were supposed to do other than meet targets. “They work to fill in the register, finish teaching plans, give tests, and ensure they hit whatever mark is expected. “If a district or school is known to produce low marks and there is no whip in place to increase that, then no one does much more than they can, not even the principal. A handful can try, but the sum of that is smaller than the majority,” she added.

But, she added, it did not start in the classroom, but rather at home. “If a child is not encouraged to read from home, in a language the parents and guardians love and enjoy, the chances they will gain interest when they are at school are small. “What in this age of TV and so much to watch, gadgets and accessible data, so many would much rather engage in that than sit down with a book.” The professor said research conducted at national and continental level indicated that this cut across so much of what was happening in the academic space. “For instance, there are less debate teams, less reading competitions, and far less students who venture into literature as a career.