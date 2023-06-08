SA songstress gets eSwatini nod, makes history at MTN Bushfire

IF YOU have been doubtful that the South African music scene is growing, you haven’t taken the time to look out for new artists breaking ground, such is Viwe Tyolwana. The Ngoku songstress dropped her EP last year and has been pushing since. To add to her string of successes, Tyolwana won the Bushfire Firefly Competition.

“I’ve just released my album and I’ve been looking at ways to make it as an independent artist. It is very stressful, but you find your space. I’ve been performing at various locations in Joburg to try to build my brand,” she said. On how she heard about the Bushfire Firefly Competition, she said she saw it posted on Instagram and decided to go on the site. She sent her details through and about a month later, she received an email informing her that she made it to the top 20 list of artists who had been selected. “I remember being at Bushfire three years ago, looking at the artists performing and thinking one day, that will be me,” she said.

Well, the 31-year-old songstress made history at the weekend by becoming the first South African woman to make it through to the MTN Bushfire festival stage via the MTN Firefly competition, all thanks to the unwavering support of her fans. She wowed the judges with her incredible vocals and captivating stage presence on April 29 at the House on Fire venue in eSwatini, earning her the well-deserved acclaim. Tylwana took the stage at the MTN Bushfire Festival with her debut album Ngoku, backed by her talented band. This festival is one of the biggest events in Southern Africa, and Tylwana’s electrifying performance was a highlight for all R&B lovers.

As a Xhosa-born R&B/soul artist, she has captured the hearts of the local audience with her unapologetic intensity, lyrics and unforgettable voice. With more than seven years in the music industry, Tylowana has performed on multiple stages, including Homecoming events, You are my Sunday, Unmute the City, TransAfrica Radio, and the SA Hip Hop Music Awards. She has also opened for legendary musicians such as Hotstix Mabuza, Tamara Dey, and many others. She said this has been a great experience for her, since it was the first time the competition was opened to South African artists.