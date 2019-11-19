The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) has extended the schools’ admission placement period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to November 30. The admissions application period for the 2020 academic year began on May 20 and was supposed to have been finalised on October 31.
The department has also slightly reduced the number of unplaced learners from 34 358 to 29 862. However, parents are concerned that their children might not be placed in schools for the new academic year.
A concerned parent from the south of Johannesburg, Alice Mahowa, said she hopes that her 13-year-old son will be placed in a school soon. On November 3, she joined hordes of concerned parents who had received a message urging them to go to their nearest district office for placements. This, explains Mahowa, turned out to be a complete waste of their time.
“I was at the Education District in Johannesburg on November 3, and I was given the runaround. I applied on the first day when they opened the online application, but my child still has not been placed. By this time, I need to know where my son stands and prepare him for school,” she said.
Another parent, Phumzile Motlhasedi, said she has had to settle for private schooling because her son is still not placed in a school and she didn't want to wait until it was too late and there were no other alternatives.