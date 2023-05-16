Shauwn Mkhize launches memoir ‘Mamkhize: My World, My Rules’

The country’s landscape of showbiz and media personalities is filled with figures who are fixated with adding the word “author” to their string of successes as they all believe they have a story to tell. We had Bonang Matheba coming through with “From A to B”. And now, Shauwn Mkhize, professionally known as Mam'Mkhize, has come forth with her recently published and launched memoir, “Mamkhize: My World, My Rules”.

Mkhize is a South African socialite, businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality. She is known from her Mzansi Magic reality television series, “Kwa Mam'Mkhize”. She came under the spotlight when purchasing a licence from Bloemfontein Celtic in August 2021 and now owns the football club Royal AM. The book is written by author and ghostwriter Amanda Ngudle as the story is told to her. Layered in twenty chapters, it provides readers with frank insight into Mkhize’s life, family, experiences and success philosophies. Whether the book is meant to be learned from is debatable, but it sure is for her to add “author” to her belt.

What can be appreciated is the background into her early life which she provides where she takes the reader back to her origins of where and how she grew up as she was born to anti-apartheid activist and women's movement leader, Florence Grace Mkhize, and her father who was an entrepreneur. Mam'Mkhize graduated with a Diploma in Accounting from ML Sultan Technikon, now known as Durban University of Technology. In a mere 184 pages, the book can be read in one sitting and it’s easy to read. The memoir not only chronicles her achievements but also explains why she is both admired by some and misunderstood by others.