Simplifying cross-border payments with digital advertising

Aleph is an enabler of digital advertising connecting 22000 advertisers in 130 primarily emerging countries with the world leading digital tech platforms namely, Twitter, Snap,Spotify Google, TikTok and many more. The launch of Aleph Payments comes as the digital advertising industry is estimated to reach $766 billion by 2025, according to eMarketer, with global remittance and cross-border payments estimated to grow to $39.99 trillion by 2026, according to Frost & Sullivan.

According to Aleph, over the past 19 years, the company has provided credit underwriting and cross border payment offerings to advertisers and digital ad tech platforms building a robust capability. The company currently manages over $2bn worth of total cross border credit and payments through its network across international markets. Aleph’s chief executive Gaston Taratuta said they have built their company with the capability to adapt to the ever changing needs of the digital industry.

Taratuta said that the company would be expanding their cross border payment and credit underwriting capabilities into other subcategories within the digital advertising ecosystem. “Such as supply-side platforms (SSP), data management platforms (DMP), demand-side platforms (DSP), ad-quality, viewability, ad-serving tech, apps, gaming, etc. “We are local market experts who can solve the complexities so global ad tech companies can focus on their core businesses, and local advertisers can finance their ad tech needs,” Tatatuta said.