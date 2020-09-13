Staff at Chicken Licken branch say they’re forced to pay for leftovers

Krugersdorp - Employees at a Chicken Licken branch in Krugersdorp allege that they are made to pay for leftovers at the end of each day, since reopening after the lockdown period. An employee of the Krugersdorp, Mogale City branch of the chicken franchise, said this directive came from management of that branch. All this comes to light after a customer, Mohau Kgatlhe, was told on Monday, that his meal would take longer than the usual 10 to 15-minute time-frame, as “things are different here”, he was told. When Kgatlhe asked if these were new rules, he was told that the workers were now preparing food per order so that there was nothing left over. The worker, who couldn’t be named for fear of victimisation, confirmed this to Sunday Independent: “We are expected to pay for leftover chicken, so we prepare just enough. It is true. We avoid preparing too much because we are expected to pay for leftover food at the end of every business day.

“The directive comes from our manager, who is hardly ever here.”

When contacted for comment, Jackie Schoombee of Chicken Licken said senior management would look into this as a matter of urgency.

“This unfortunate revelation has come to our attention, and our senior management department of the franchise is to launch an investigation into the matter, as it is an internal issue of the franchise,” she said.

Another employee Nora Masela said this absurdity began at the end of July.

“It wasn’t always like this. It began recently, at the end of July where we were told if there are any leftover food, we as staff members now have to pay for it, as the manager does not appreciate any wasted food in the restaurant.

“Already, we don’t earn much. So to be forced to pay for food at the end of every business day is unfair to us. We shouldn’t have to,” said Masela.

Maria Makwe said they tried to query this new practice with management but their concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

“We tried to oppose it and make it clear to our manager that this was unfair to us. Even though business at the branch was slow, it gives them no right to forcefully make us pay for leftover food at the end of every business day,” said Makwe.

Aletta Sekgweng said this rule has forced them to tell customers who come before the closing time that their orders would take longer to prepare because they no longer prepare meals in advance.

“We try not to have a lot of leftovers, as we avoid forking out our own money for food at the end of every day.

“Customers find themselves having to wait longer than usual because their orders wouldn’t be readily available as is usually the norm,” shared Sekgweng.

Sunday Independent