Thando Thabethe on winning at the Saftas

Multi-award-winning actress and radio DJ Thando Thabethe has scooped another award for best actress in a TV comedy for her role on ‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower’ (season 3) at the 2023 South African Film and Television Awards. The prestigious ceremony was held on Saturday, September 30, in Johannesburg.

Thabethe was also nominated for best actress in a TV drama for season 3 of ‘Housekeepers’. Thabethe said she was thankful to her fans and colleagues for their support. “I am so excited about this award and more so thankful to the fans who support our work. This feels so good and I want to thank the producers and my colleagues for this honour. We worked very hard so to receive this is truly special.

“To have been nominated for lead two roles on two very different shows is also a big highlight for me. To be able to excel in two different mediums – both radio and television – is quite cool,” said Thabethe. On how she was able to juggle her busy schedule, Thabethe said it is easier to manage when you love what you do. “It doesn’t feel like work, firstly, and it helps to work with a great team that helps you manage your time. (Radio station) 947 has been great and accommodating, allowing me to be able to shoot and broadcast. The production team has been fantastic as well. So it’s not just me, it’s all a team effort,” she said.

“It was interesting working on three seasons. ‘How To Ruin Christmas’ is not a drama, so it was important to find the right balance between the drama and the comedy,” she said. When asked what her future plans are and what we can expect, Thabethe kept a tight lip. No stranger to television and film, she has held stellar roles on shows such as ‘Reyka’, ‘Generations’, ‘My Perfect Family’, ‘Blood Psalms’ and many others.