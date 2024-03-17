By Tshegofatso Mashabela The City of Tshwane, known for its vibrant culture and diverse communities, is currently facing a crisis of epic proportions regarding service delivery. The once-promising municipality is now marred by a myriad of challenges, leaving residents in despair and frustration.

Under the leadership of the DA led-coalition, Tshwane has witnessed a significant decline in essential services, particularly in the townships where poor infrastructure has become a glaring issue. The lack of proper maintenance plans and a shortage of water supply have plagued areas such as Hammanskraal, Bronkhorstspruit, Mamelodi, Soshanguve, and Atteridgeville. Residents in these communities face daily struggles to access clean and reliable water, a basic necessity that is essential for survival and quality of life. The dire situation is further exacerbated by collapsing water reservoirs, which are failing to meet the increasing demand for water in these areas. The inadequate infrastructure has led to frequent water shortages and disruptions, forcing residents to endure long periods without access to water for drinking, cooking, and sanitation.

In addition to the water crisis, the city's infrastructure woes extend to other sectors as well. Iconic buildings like the Showgrounds, which once stood as a symbol of progress and development, have now succumbed to neglect and disrepair, with structural collapses becoming a common occurrence. Such incidents not only pose a threat to public safety but also underscore the City's failure to uphold basic standards of maintenance and upkeep. The healthcare system in Tshwane is also in a state of deterioration, with hospitals like Steve Biko Academic Hospital facing myriad challenges that have transformed them into grave disasters. Overcrowded wards, understaffing, and a lack of essential medical supplies and equipment have resulted in substandard care and compromised patient outcomes. The once-revered institution is now a shadow of its former self, struggling to provide adequate healthcare services to the residents who depend on it. The residents of Tshwane deserve better. They deserve a city that prioritises their well-being and invests in infrastructure that can support their needs. The current state of service delivery in Tshwane is a stark reminder of the consequences of neglect and mismanagement, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and reform.

As the city grapples with these daunting challenges, authorities must take decisive action to address the root causes of the crisis. Effective governance, transparent leadership, and proactive planning are essential to revitalise Tshwane and restore its status as a thriving and sustainable municipality. Only through concerted effort and collective commitment can the city overcome its current predicament and build a future that is characterised by progress, prosperity, and equitable service delivery for all its residents. Amidst the challenges facing the City of Tshwane, there lies a beacon of hope in the form of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and their transformative agenda for economic and social justice. Rooted in the seven cardinal pillars of the EFF – expropriation of land without compensation, nationalisation of mines, banks, and other strategic sectors of the economy, free quality education, healthcare, houses, and sanitation, industrial development to create jobs, the Promotion of a Science and Technology Innovation, building State and government capacity, and combating corruption and state capture – the party stands as a catalyst for change in Tshwane. As the 2024 elections approach, the EFF reaffirms its commitment to the people of Tshwane through its elections manifesto, which outlines a bold and progressive vision for the city's future. The party's promise to prioritise the needs of ordinary citizens, dismantle systemic inequalities, and champion economic freedom for all resonates deeply with the challenges faced by residents in Tshwane.

Through a legal framework grounded in the principles of justice, equity, and accountability, the EFF aims to address the root causes of the city's struggles, including poor service delivery, infrastructure deficiencies, and a deteriorating healthcare system. By upholding the rule of law and promoting transparency in governance, the party seeks to restore trust in public institutions and ensure that the interests of the people are always prioritised. The EFF's message to the people of Tshwane is clear: it is time for change, and that change begins with putting power back into the hands of the people. By casting their votes for the EFF on the 29th of May 2024, residents have the opportunity to shape a future that is built on economic freedom, social justice, and inclusive prosperity for all. The party's unwavering dedication to advancing the interests of the marginalised and disenfranchised is a testament to its commitment to transforming Tshwane into a city that works for everyone. With a focus on uplifting the most vulnerable members of society, promoting sustainable development, and eradicating corruption and injustice, the EFF offers a bold and comprehensive vision for Tshwane's growth and progress. By leveraging the power of the people and harnessing their collective will for change, the party aims to create a city that is inclusive, vibrant, and resilient in the face of adversity.

The EFF's call to action is a call for unity, courage, and determination in the face of formidable challenges. By standing together and voting for a future guided by the principles of economic freedom and social justice, the people of Tshwane can pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for themselves and future generations. The party's commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity in governance sets a new standard for effective leadership and responsible stewardship of public resources. In the pursuit of a more just and equitable society, the EFF offers a path forward that is rooted in the values of equality, dignity, and empowerment. By championing the rights of the marginalised, advocating for economic transformation, and ensuring that every citizen has a voice in shaping the city's destiny, the party embodies the spirit of progress and possibility for Tshwane. As the dawn of a new era beckons, the people of Tshwane stand at a pivotal moment in history where their choices have the power to shape the future of their city. By embracing the vision and values of the Economic Freedom Fighters, residents can chart a course toward a more prosperous, inclusive, and equitable Tshwane.