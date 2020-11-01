Tshwane’s new mayor Randall Williams speaks out

PRETORIA - DA newly elected City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has accused the administration team that was appointed by the Gauteng government of failing residents. Williams, who was elected on Friday, said for the last seven months, residents have been living in an inaccessible City that was governed by unlawfully appointed administrators. Williams’ victory came after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the DA on Tuesday, and found that the decision by Maile to dissolve the council was unlawful. This after Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement Lebogang Maile and Premier David Makhura announced in March that the executive council in the province was invoking section 139 (1) (c) of the Constitution, meaning an administrator would be appointed to run the city’s affairs and fresh elections would be held within three months. Williams won 97 votes out 125 votes ahead of the EFF’s Moafrika Mabogwana, who received 25 votes after the ANC announced that it would not be participating in the elections, calling them a “sham”.

“For the last seven months, we have lived in the city that was inaccessible to its residents. Governed by unlawfully appointed administrators who created no mechanism to facilitate engagements from residents. It has catastrophically undermined the relationship that the City has with citizens,” he said.

“We must restore residents faith in the city and focus on serving their needs. In this city, there are variety of activities and services that simply take too long. Unnecessary bureaucracy and processes are hampering our ability to provide quality outcomes to our residents.”

He said the decision to dissolve council was disastrous.

“It removed hard-working and diligent councillors from their elected roles. The last seven months have been incredibly trying times for the residents of this city and councillors in the chamber.

Williams added: “When the DA administration took over in 2016, we made a promise to the residents to respond to their needs. While this progress did occur under the DA administration, we must also acknowledge that there is a room for improvement. Over the last few months, we have seen how this council collapsed, and essentially, hamstring the administration’s ability to do its duty.

“It is critical to acknowledge that we, as councillors, have a responsibility to the people of this city. I call on all political parties represented here to come together to support this administration in achieving its goals.”

The party’s leader John Steenhuizen said Williams’ election was a vital step in putting Tshwane back on the right track under “competent DA administration”

“I am delighted that we can now carry out the mandate of the voters in our nation’s capital to bring the change its residents so deserve,” he said.

Maile’s spokesperson Castro Ngobese refused to respond to questions sent by the Sunday Independent saying they are having a briefing on Monday.

ANC Tshwane leader Kgosi Maepa said his party would not support the DA administration.

EFF Tshwane leader Mabogwana did not comment.

It was also announced that former DA Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had resigned from the party. Mokgalapa was removed as a mayor following a leaked sex tape surfaced on social media involving him and former MMC for Transport Sheila Senkubuhe at the City’s office.

Sunday Independent