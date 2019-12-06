



Sunday Independent

Mlambo-Ngcuka said: “We are calling on civil society to work together with government but lead the process that must galvanise toward gender equality.”Vilakazi said AfWID is an open platform, a part of which “you become purely by being an African woman” and that the dialogue is “owned by nobody except the women that participate”.Besa Mwansa, country coordinator of the Zambian chapter for the Southern African region said: “AfWID is very necessary and a great platform of engagement for African women from all walks of life.”Mwansa said the dialogue provides women in Africa with a platform to heal from a wounded past. She said, “A lot of African women are hurting from various oppressions which included wars, gender- based violence, poverty, family disputes, broken marriages and loss of loved ones. In addition, the breaking barrier session was also an avenue for breaking of geographic, language, cultural and class barriers among participants,” said Mwansa.She said, “Patriarchy is still negatively influencing the bad treatment of women in Africa. Women continue to suffer oppression and violation. Women have the power to bring about the desired change,” said Mwansa.Julie Chinyere (Nigeria), AfWID regional coordinator for West Africa said, “The essence of this dialogue is to bring over a 1000 women to one space from the 55 countries in Africa to seek solutions on the challenges that women are facing all accross the continent.”She said because African societies are generally patriarchal in their makeup, you don’t find women owning land, having access to finance, or able to get good jobs, even women who are business operators and traders. “Men will never invite women to the table. So, we have to forcefully demand our participation.”Zoneziwoh Mbondgulo-Wondieh, a gender professional and feminist researcher who is executive director of a a feminist advocacy organisation in Cameroon, Women for A Change, and AfWID regional coordinator for Central Africa said since patriarchy stands in the way of women’s emancipation, women must wage the struggle for their emancipation “until patriarchy is completely destroyed”.Mbondgulo-Wondieh said though in Cameroon, women are a slight majority over males, generally more than 60% of parliamentarians in her country are males.She said, “Patriarchy is to me is a system of thinking, of action, is a way of doings that have over the years favoured the male gender. Patriarchy is affecting women, on the other hand it is also having negative consequences on men, where we talk about the negative (i.e. toxic) masculinity. Men then have to fit a certain category in order to assert themselves. “She said if patriarchy were completely annihilated “it would be good for humanity”.She castigated the media. “The presentation of women in the media, it is informed by heavy gender stereotypes. When the media is presenting a profile of a female president, you will see they will say everything, and still come back and say, she’s married to So and So, she has this number of kids. It means she is never independent as an individual. She must always be reminded of who she is, as a subordinate to a man. So, the presentation of women in the media is very biased,” said Mbondgulo-Wondieh.