Johannesburg - African women from 55 African Union member countries gathered recently in Johannesburg to tackle through dialogue and shared experiences, about how they may break down the barriers of embedded patriarchy within African nations.
Among the issues discussed were strategies to advance the economic and social empowerment, as well as, the emancipation of women.
Guided by the theme, Women’s Voices and Power as Agents of Change, 1000 African women from all walks of life, gathered for the 2019 African Women in Dialogue (AFWID), its second edition, since its launch in 2018, to share, discuss and learn from one another about matters that affect women.
AfWID was driven through the Zanele Mbeki Development Trust, and its patron and Women’s Development Bank patron, Zanele Mbeki, is a non-partisan, non-hierarchical, open platform for the exchange of ideas and the strengthening of women’s collective position on the African continent.
African women, through AFWID, aim to build relationships across national boundaries, break down intra-country barriers, create safe spaces for engagement, embrace diversity and give power to women’s collective voice and agency for lasting solutions on the continent.
Speakers at the conference included legal eagle Adv. Mojanku Gumbi, former South African deputy president and now head of the United Nations Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Kenyan feminist Editar Ochieng, Bunie Matlanyana Sexwale, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili - the co-founder of #BringOurGirls Movement (Nigeria), student rights activist Alaa Salah, Linda Vilakazi of the AfWID Secretariat and Hager Alsharif of Together We Build It.
Gumbi said many conflicts were started by men in Africa invariably affected women and children. The formulation and implementation of policies and governance frameworks that supported and promoted peace, economic development and greater social justice were a continent-wide imperative.
Mlambo-Ngcuka said: “We are calling on civil society to work together with government but lead the process that must galvanise toward gender equality.”
Vilakazi said AfWID is an open platform, a part of which “you become purely by being an African woman” and that the dialogue is “owned by nobody except the women that participate”.
Besa Mwansa, country coordinator of the Zambian chapter for the Southern African region
said: “AfWID is very necessary and a great platform of engagement for African women from all walks of life.”
Mwansa said the dialogue provides women in Africa with a platform to heal from a wounded past. She said, “A lot of African women are hurting from various oppressions which included wars, gender- based violence, poverty, family disputes, broken marriages and loss of loved ones. In addition, the breaking barrier session was also an avenue for breaking of geographic, language, cultural and class barriers among participants,” said Mwansa.
She said, “Patriarchy is still negatively influencing the bad treatment of women in Africa. Women continue to suffer oppression and violation. Women have the power to bring about the desired change,” said Mwansa.
Julie Chinyere (Nigeria), AfWID regional coordinator for West Africa said, “The essence of this dialogue is to bring over a 1000 women to one space from the 55 countries in Africa to seek solutions on the challenges that women are facing all accross the continent.”
She said because African societies are generally patriarchal in their makeup, you don’t find women owning land, having access to finance, or able to get good jobs, even women who are business operators and traders. “Men will never invite women to the table. So, we have to forcefully demand our participation.”
Zoneziwoh Mbondgulo-Wondieh, a gender professional and feminist researcher who is executive director of a a feminist advocacy organisation in Cameroon, Women for A Change, and AfWID regional coordinator for Central Africa said since patriarchy stands in the way of women’s emancipation, women must wage the struggle for their emancipation “until patriarchy is completely destroyed”.
Mbondgulo-Wondieh said though in Cameroon, women are a slight majority over males, generally more than 60% of parliamentarians in her country are males.
She said, “Patriarchy is to me is a system of thinking, of action, is a way of doings that have over the years favoured the male gender. Patriarchy is affecting women, on the other hand it is also having negative consequences on men, where we talk about the negative (i.e. toxic) masculinity. Men then have to fit a certain category in order to assert themselves. “
She said if patriarchy were completely annihilated “it would be good for humanity”.
She castigated the media. “The presentation of women in the media, it is informed by heavy gender stereotypes. When the media is presenting a profile of a female president, you will see they will say everything, and still come back and say, she’s married to So and So, she has this number of kids. It means she is never independent as an individual. She must always be reminded of who she is, as a subordinate to a man. So, the presentation of women in the media is very biased,” said Mbondgulo-Wondieh.