Work begins on houses for victims of Jagersfontein

Johannesburg - The Free State government has assured the country that there will be no room for corruption once the money to build houses in Jagersfontein is allocated. This came after the provincial government announced that it would build houses for affected families after a dam burst at Jagersfontein Diamond Mine. About 51 houses in Charlesville and 113 houses in Itumeleng were swept away by the sludge caused by the collapse of the dam on Sunday, September 11.

This week Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela announced that four contractors have begun construction on four model houses through alternative building technology (ABT). The four houses would serve as show houses and the affected families would be expected to choose their preferred plan before more are built. The construction of the four show houses began on Monday, September 26. Recently, the government has come under public scrutiny and pressure from opposition parties and civil society following corruption and mismanagement of funds allocated to fight Covid-19. Officials were exposed and accused of enriching their friends and families. Ntombela’s spokesperson Palesa Chubisi has assured the public that this would not happen in Jagersfontein.

“The provision of houses is managed through the housing code which determines minimum standards and payment trenches to successful contractors,” said Chubisi. She added that the money would come through the housing emergency funding, which is part of the National Housing Grant. Asked how much it will cost to build houses for those affected, Chubisi said the families would be allowed to choose their preferred plan so that the provincial government can determine the costs.

“Only when that process has unfolded, the provincial government will be able to determine the actual costs of the project,” she said. Chubisi added that the project was expected to be completed before the end of December 2022. The Free State has also declared a state of disaster following the incident. This was decided at a special executive council (Exco) sitting which was chaired by Ntombela on September 26. “The Free State provincial government assures the citizens of the municipality (Kopanong Local Municipality), that through integrated efforts of the government, reinforced by the provincial disaster team which remains on the ground, the challenges faced by the community shall be addressed,” said Ntombela.

Meanwhile, social investment specialist at Tshikululu Social Investments, Graeme Wilkinson, said the government has failed to ensure that Jagersfontein Diamond Mine implements the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies. “These policies have a profound influence on companies to be socially and environmentally responsible, with tighter environmental regulations, and increased scrutiny of corporate governance - this is especially true for mines.” Wilkinson added: “This was lacking at Jagersfontein because the community received no communication whatsoever from the mine regarding the social impact of the tailings dam flood, and have not to this day,” he said.