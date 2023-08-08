Zambian traders to get export boost through Bureau Veritas

LEADING global inspection, certification, and testing company, Bureau Veritas, recently held two effective workshops on Pre-Export Verification of Conformity in Ndola and Lusaka, Zambia. The workshops were held on July 26 in Lusaka and July 28 in Ndola, attracting an audience of manufacturers, exporters, and industry stakeholders.

The workshops were aimed at empowering local exporters with the necessary tools to meet international quality and safety standards. By providing local exporters with the tools and knowledge to meet international quality and safety standards, these workshops improved their export capabilities and stimulated economic growth. This is in support of the eighth national development plan, which aims to continue encouraging exports as a strategy for long-term economic growth. In order to achieve this, traditional exports of commodities such as copper are expected to be increased, as will the export base of non-traditional exports. Especially in key sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing and mining.

Richard Zulu from the Zambian Association of Manufacturing, spoke on behalf of the participants. Zulu said the workshops had provided their members with valuable insights into the international trade requirements. “By equipping our manufacturers with the knowledge to meet global quality standards, Bureau Veritas is playing a crucial role in strengthening the competitiveness of Zambian products in the international market," Zulu said. The Zambian country chief executive at Bureau Veritas, Mashudu Lembede, said that they were delighted to have hosted the workshops in collaboration with the local authorities and industry partners.

“Our aim is to empower Zambian traders to access global markets with confidence, while also ensuring that the products they export meet the highest quality and safety standards. Bureau Veritas Africa remains dedicated to supporting trade facilitation and driving export quality in Zambia and across the region. Our ongoing roadshow of workshops aim to bring our expertise and experience to more African nations, enabling intra-Africa trade and propelling economic development," Lembede said. President at Ndola Chamber of Commerce, and Industry, Joseph Malisawa, explained that the partnership with Bureau Veritas has been conducive in elevating Zambia's export community’s understanding of conformity regulations.

Malisawa said they commended Bureau Veritas for their commitment to fostering economic growth through sustainable trade practices. "It is essential to expand such programs to rural areas, supporting traders involved in non-traditional exports.“ Malisawa said in the past the country has faced issues with the dumping of substandard goods in Zambia. “Thanks to organisations like Zambia Bureau of Standards and Bureau Veritas, we are moving towards a future where quality products come into the country, ensuring the protection of our consumers,” he said. Director of government services at Bureau Veritas, Mervin Kamoeti , confirmed that the company is committed to supporting Zambia’s national development plan by building on the success of the consignment-based conformity assessment in Zambia.