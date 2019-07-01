Jessica Nkosinathi at the Moët Grand Day celebration. PIC: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

When one of the world’s celebrated bubblies celebrated its 150th anniversary across 80 countries, Johannesburg hosted what went down as the coolest party in Mzansi’s social calendar to date. The Moët Grand Day was attended by Jozi’s who’s who - and they put their finest leg forward. The glittering star-studded celebration, that joined other places such as New York City, Ibiza to Tokyo, was staged on June 22.

There was no shortage of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial at the iconic Michelangelo Hotel as celebs such as Khanyi Mbau, Boity Thulo, Maps Maponyane, Jessica Nkosi, Kelly Khumalo, Khanya Mkangisa and Thembi Seete danced the night away under disco balls and golden accessories at the disco glam-themed party, dubbed Studio 1869.



Guests took to the dance floor to enjoy an upbeat set by DJ PH and also enjoyed a gold six litre illuminated Moët & Chandon jeroboam that was uncorked and served on the dance floor.

Kelly Khumalo at the Moët Grand Day celebration. PIC: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

When the big celebration moment came, guests joined in a spirited countdown to the connected group in locations such as Ibiza and New York while gold confetti rained down from the ceiling, a true Moët moment which sealed the celebratory tone for the magical evening.

Thembi Seete at the Moët Grand Day celebration. PIC: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)





Newlyweds Dineo Moeketsi and Solo at the Moët Grand Day celebration. PIC: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

The Sunday Independent