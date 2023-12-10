Manifestos: Policy vision, intent, or vote-grabbing ploy?

Godwin Khosa and Ihron Rensburg AS THE election season unfolds, the air is thick with political promises, and it becomes imperative for citizens to scrutinise the substance of these commitments.

Fundamental questions arise: Have political parties meticulously considered their policy positions, and do they possess the capacity to translate promises into actionable plans? The answers to these questions hold profound significance, influencing not only public perceptions but also shaping social norms, determining rules, and steering government decisions and investments. In a world undergoing rapid transformations due to technology, climate change, conflictual geopolitics, imploding multilateralism, and evolving demographics, a broader public engagement on manifestos is essential.

The evolving landscape demands a departure from clinging to outdated paradigms, as doing so would amount to embracing a gradual yet inevitable decay. Parties that neglect research and community engagement risk tethering themselves to historical approaches or by resorting to over-promising as a survival strategy. A critical review of historical manifestos from five political parties, conducted by the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT), has underscored the need for educationists to resist a continued inflow of poor-quality manifestos.

The NECT’s review casts a discerning eye on the trajectory of education manifestos in South Africa over the course of five election cycles. The analysis reveals a noteworthy improvement in the quality of these manifestos, indicating a positive shift in the articulation of political visions for the nation's education system. Notably, a common set of themes is emerging, signifying a shared focus among political parties on crucial aspects of education. This convergence is deemed beneficial, contributing to the overall richness of South Africa's political landscape. However, beneath the surface of emerging commonalities lies a nuanced diversity, with some manifestos emphasising slightly different dimensions.

This diversity is acknowledged as a positive attribute, adding layers of depth to the South African body of manifestos. The recognition of varied perspectives reflects the complexity of educational challenges and the necessity for multifaceted approaches in addressing them. Despite the positive trends, a critical observation emerges concerning the comprehensiveness and coherence of the manifestos. A substantial number fall short of presenting proposals that are both comprehensive and coherent. This raises concerns about the feasibility and effectiveness of the outlined strategies, as a lack of clarity and cohesion in manifestos can hinder successful implementation.

A notable trend identified in the review is the more pronounced improvement in manifestos from political parties with recent experience in governing at both national and provincial levels. Specifically, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) exhibit a higher degree of enhancement in the quality of their manifestos. This observation suggests that hands-on experience in governance contributes to a more informed and refined articulation of educational policies and strategies. Several discernible key themes emerging across the manifestos are:

Focus on subject Improvements: Mathematics, science and languages. In examining the political manifestos, a shared commitment to advancing key subjects becomes evident. Notably, the ANC's manifesto has consistently highlighted the improvement of mathematics and science throughout its governance tenure, with varying emphasis across political cycles. The manifesto also underscores the critical need for language teaching enhancement, particularly focusing on African languages. This emphasis extends beyond linguistic development to deliberate utilization of African languages, aiming to foster effective learning among the language speakers. The EFF aligns with this language-centric agenda in its decolonisation positioning, reflecting a broader commitment to linguistic diversity as a pillar of educational reform. Nurturing Educational Excellence: Prioritizing Teacher Development in Political Agendas. Across diverse political spectra, a unanimous acknowledgment emerges regarding the pivotal role of professional development for teachers and school principals, as a catalyst for educational enhancement. With teacher provisioning constituting the largest budgetary allocation in the education system, manifestos outline comprehensive proposals aimed at elevating the teaching profession. These encompass initiatives such as targeted training, motivational programmes, the establishment of master-teacher systems, and the re-establishment of teacher training colleges. The inclusion of these proposals underscores a collective recognition of the centrality of teaching and teachers in the process of educational improvement. In the main the ANC, DA and IFP have stressed in one way or another teaching as a lever for improvement. Emphasizing this theme is crucial, not only due to teachers' integral role in translating classroom inputs into effective learning outputs but also from a logical perspective of optimizing value from this significant investment. Shaping Educational Landscapes: The Allure and Caution of School Resourcing in Political Manifestos A prevalent theme within party education manifestos is the proposition of comprehensive school resourcing. Undoubtedly, this stands out as an accessible means for political parties to communicate tangible benefits to the public, wielding a potent 'vote-grabbing' potential. Noteworthy is a striking commitment made by one party, vowing to provide 'two grass fields, two pitches, and a swimming pool for each school.' A cautious lens is imperative for policy analysts, commentators, and the public. In the current fiscal climate, scrutinizing these promises becomes paramount. The constraints on the fiscus demand a vigilant evaluation of the feasibility and sustainability of such commitments.

Reshaping Education: Navigating the Spectrum of Reorganization Proposals The spectrum of reorganization proposals within political party manifestos unfolds as a dynamic narrative of promised transformations. From the envisioned split of the former education department into two entities to the establishment of Grade R, the proposals span a spectrum of institutional innovations (ANC). The revival of teacher colleges emerges as a persistent theme, accompanied by a fervent commitment to fortify early childhood education by transitioning it from the department of social development to basic education. Simultaneously, the call for phasing out multigrade schools by the ANC reverberates alongside nuanced adjustments to the grade system and curriculum streams, especially concerning the introduction of Grade R and the vocational stream. Shaping Tomorrow's Minds: Unveiling Education's Future in Manifestos The common thread of proposals about the future of education weaves through manifestos, each articulating a vision that aligns education with the evolving economic landscape. Emphasizing increased relevance of the curriculum to the economy, manifestos advocate for technological integration. This encompasses broadening internet access for learners, provisioning software and hardware, and bolstering online and digital learning platforms. However, a critical lens reveals a gap -these forward-looking proposals often omit crucial elements integral to future-relevant learning, such as climate change, human wellness, and sustainability. Administrative Innovation: ANC's Unique Manifesto Terrain Diverging from its counterparts, the ANC's manifesto ventures into administrative intricacies, a distinctive dimension often overshadowed. The proposed introduction of district norms, school classification based on wealth/poverty quintiles, collaboration bridging the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Social Development, and strategic deployment of teaching resources within and beyond national borders constitute a crucial facet. Categorised under the umbrella of administrative proposals, these elements are vital in any manifesto. Their inclusion not only illuminates the ANC's strategy but also underscores the significance of addressing implementation challenges—a lesson distilled from three decades of grappling with complexities beyond policy pronouncements.

Criticism looms over the manifestos, unveiling a persistent lack of follow-through on proposals between political cycles. This deficiency is exacerbated by weak or non-existent evaluations and public reporting post-elections. Scrutinising the spectrum of political propositions reveals a dearth of coherent theories or philosophies of change, often indicative of mimicking or reactive tendencies to other party positions. The manifestos fall short in championing world-class excellence and sustainable education improvement, lacking clear choices, comprehensive proposals, and balanced evidence bases. Practicalities like constrained budgets and timeframes are inadequately considered.

Educationists and the public must demand more from political parties. To propel South Africa's educational progress, manifestos should transcend rhetoric, embracing comprehensive policy papers rooted in research. Transparency is paramount; political papers and resolutions should be publicly accessible. Regardless of the leading party, manifestos must acknowledge, reinforce, and build upon successful practices. Key areas—Improvement of Reading, Mathematics, and Science; Teacher Effectiveness; Future of Education; Resourcing Challenges; Capacity Enhancement for Reform; Non-State Actor Engagement—should form the core of each education manifesto.