Remembering Robert Sobukwe, or not.

Last week marked the 42nd anniversary of the death of PAC founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, popularly referred to as “Prof” because of his philosophical character. He died on February 27, 1978, while banished to Kimberley. Sobukwe lived and had a home in Mofolo Village, Soweto. Sunday Independent visited to see if the house was still standing or if it has been declared a heritage site like those of other Struggle stalwarts including Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela and Zephania Mothopeng, whose houses are in Orlando, Soweto. When we approached a group of teenagers and asked them where Sobukwe resided, one asked the other who Sobukwe was.

We finally located the house along Mnisi Street and an elder who confirmed the house belonged to Sobukwe but it was later sold to a nurse, Lydia Malevu, in the late 1980s. Malevu left the house to her son Sabelo in 2015 and moved to Mpumalanga.

Sabelo was born in 1991, in the house, and he shows little interest in its history.

“I hear about Robert Sobukwe from PAC people, sometimes they come here. People who pass-by also ask me if I know who used to stay in this house,” said Malevu.

We met Cynthia Marais who seems to have an in-depth knowledge about Sobukwe. Marais, in her late eighties, vividly remembers the day when her father, Isaac Hlatswayo, and other men joined Sobukwe on March 21, 1960 to surrender themselves at Orlando police station.

“My father, Robert Nzima, Aubrey Selotho, and Joseph Mahapa left Sobukwe’s house on that fateful morning. They were going to pick up Zeph Mothopeng at his house in Orlando. There were not many, a few people joined later.

“Right on top of 12pm, Sobukwe received a message that 69 people had been killed, the Orlando police started arresting everyone who was there,” Marais said.

Robert Sobukwe, PAC founder

Marais told Sunday Independent they had tried to engage the government as the community to help them turn the house into a community museum, “the government is not giving us the right answers. Sobukwe is not given recognition that he deserves”.

When asked how she remembers Sobukwe, Marais said “he was a humble, down to earth person. He used to work as a lecturer at Witwatersrand University, he afforded to buy a car but he chose to use a third-class coach of a train and he would walk from Dube station to his home”.

While there are voices calling for the house to be turned into a heritage site, the current owner of the house is not interested.

“I do not know anything about politics, I just bought the house and I am not going to sell it to anyone even if the government is to approach me. I do not want to lie to you, I will never sell my house,” said Malevu.

However, the Robert Sobukwe Trust is not giving in and is keen to declare both Kimberley and Mofolo houses as heritage sites.

Jaki Seroke of the trust said it was engaging with the minister of arts and culture as well as two families both in Mofolo and Kimberley.

“We must remember that most of the property which Sobukwe was given, he rented from the municipalities, he was not owning them, which makes it difficult to claim ownership.

“We are negotiating with these families,” Seroke said.

The Sunday Independent